This neat app lets you customize your iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Much like the notch before it, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 has been somewhat divisive. Some iPhone users love it, others hate it, and many of us forget that it even exists after a day or two. Personally, I think it’s an improvement over the notch on the iPhone 11/12/13, but when it’s not displaying something, it’s not especially attractive either. So if you want to give the Dynamic Island some added flair, there’s a free app on the App Store you should check out.

Earlier this month, app developer Deepansh Jagga took to Reddit to promote his app, Dynamic Notch: Wallpaper App. As the name suggests, the app features a number of curated wallpapers that you can download for your iPhone. What stands out about the app is that it features dozens of customization options for the notch on older iPhone models, as well as the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Dynamic Island customization tool in Dynamic Notch: Wallpaper App. Image source: App Store

Once you install the app, the first step is to choose which iPhone model you own. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, click the button on the left. Otherwise, tap the button on the right. Next, you can choose if you want to upload a photo from your phone to customize or if you want to pick from the selection of wallpapers within the app.

After you pick a photo, you will see a long row of customization options for either the notch or the Dynamic Island at the bottom of the screen. There are over 50 for the Dynamic Island and over 90 for the notch. You can turn the Dynamic Island into a runway with a plane taking off, a bandaid, or even a knockoff Bat-Signal, among other options.

This is the part where I have to tell you that a majority of the wallpapers and customization options are locked behind a paywall. You have to pay $2.99 if you want access to everything the app has to offer. It’s a one-time purchase though, so if you like what you see, if might be worth springing for the pro version to customize to your heart’s content.