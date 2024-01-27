Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Rabbit r1 iOS 18 Samsung Unpacked 2024 iPhone 16 macOS 14 tvOS 17 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Cars

This EV battery can fully charge in just 5 minutes

By
Published Jan 27th, 2024 4:10PM EST
Kia EV6 Charging
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

One of the biggest hurdles in getting more people to adopt electric vehicles is how slowly they recharge. While EV chargers have come a long way, they still take some time to recharge, which is why we see them at places like movie theaters and supermarkets. But what if a fast-charging EV battery could change all of that?

A group of researchers working at Cornell University have made an interesting breakthrough. According to a new paper the researchers published in Joule, their charger could make it possible to charge an EV battery in just five minutes, a nice upgrade from the current EV fast chargers that take at least 30 minutes to charge up.

We’ve also seen some EV chargers that claim they can charge the battery in just five minutes. But the problem here is, the EVs and their batteries just aren’t designed for that kind of fast charging. That’s where this new fast-charging EV battery comes into play.

7-Eleven 7Charge EV charging networkImage source: 7-Eleven

So how did they do it? How did the researchers make an EV charger that can withstand the heat and power needed to charge it completely in less time than it takes you to sit in the Starbucks drive-thru? Well, they started by using a metal called indium to create the anodes.

This metal is often found in touchscreens and solar panels, and it helps with faster charging and storage of electricty in batteries. The hope, of course, is that with a fast-charging EV battery, people would be able to afford more EVs because they wouldn’t need to purchase the battery with the highest range, as they could charge it up in just five minutes when they started to get low on power.

Of course, the reality of the situation is a bit more complex than that. You still need widespread adoption of EV chargers, though that is something that has definitely improved in recent years. But, if this fast-charging EV battery does take off, it could remove the long charging times, and thus allow EV makers to put in smaller batteries with less than 300 miles of range.

That could make EVs more affordable, but it also raises another question: why settle for an EV with a small battery you have to recharge more often, when you can just keep driving a gas-powered car with more range? It’s a balance that we’ll continue to see fluctuating as EVs try to find their ground. But, perhaps these new batteries could be a key tipping point for many. It’s hard to say.

Don’t Miss: ESA finds Martian water reservoir that’s two-miles deep

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News