Groundbreaking experiment may let us ‘see’ gravity for the first time ever

Scientists have spent decades trying to understand how gravity operates at its most basic scale. However, no theory has come close to fully explaining it. Now, though, a new theory could finally give us the means to “see” gravity for the first time.

The latest theory is based heavily on an old concept first explained by Albert Einstein back in 1905. This concept, called the photoelectric effect, could very well help us detect gravity. Einstein theorized that light is composed of several tiny and indivisible packets that we call photons. He then used this to explain that the photoelectric effect can predict the energy exchanged between matter and light, but only in discrete amounts.

While Einstein’s theory originally saw resistance from the scientific community, it has since become a revolutionary part of our understanding of physics and the physical world. But what does this all have to do with being able to see gravity? Well, the researchers say that they used a system similar to the photoelectric effect. Instead of light, though, they used acoustic resonators and gravitational waves passing by Earth.

Image source: ESO

Because it isn’t exactly the same as the photoelectric effect, the researchers dubbed it the “gravito-phononic” effect. The idea is to take a cylinder made from a 4,000-pound aluminum bar and then cool it to its lowest quantum energy state. Once that happens, the researchers will let energetic gravitational waves pass through it. These should distort the cylinder slightly, stretching and squeezing it.

Ultimately, it isn’t exactly the same as us being able to see gravity. Instead, we’d simply be seeing the effects of gravity waves on the cylinder. But, by monitoring the vibrations in the cylinder, the researchers may be able to predict the occasional quantum jumps that its energy state will take. This, they say, will help showcase the absorption or emission of singular gravitons from the passing wave.

Scientists have been looking for ways to better explain the universe for centuries now. If we can finally understand how gravity affects things at the basic level, then we’ll have a better understanding of its secrets. Scientists are also trying to find proof of dark matter in the way that planets move.