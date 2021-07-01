Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Deals
    10:26 Deals

    Today’s top deals: AirPods Pro in stock, $10 spring-assisted tactical knife, $39 Rok…
  2. Best Laptops On Sale
    12:56 Deals

    This unbelievable Prime Day laptop deal is back, and it’s still only $220!
  3. Car Night Vision
    09:51 Deals

    Save $85 on the new device that adds night vision to any car
  4. Wyze Cam v3
    15:24 Deals

    Amazing Wyze Cam v3 feature can colorize night vision – and it’s only $33
  5. Best Sleep Aid
    08:41 Deals

    This $18 Amazon find is 20x better than anything else at helping you sleep, study says
Tech

This crazy smartphone comes with a built-in camera drone

July 1st, 2021 at 6:18 PM
By
Smartphone Camera Drone

Camera drones have become increasingly more sophisticated in recent years. They offer better, cheaper flying experiences, and they pack better cameras. Smartphones have improved significantly over the years, too, with the camera being the standout feature of most modern devices. But what if the two separate gadgets could be combined into a single device? A smartphone vendor from China thinks there’s space for a camera drone inside a traditional smartphone.

Today's Top Deal Prime Day's #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.98 You Save:$8.67 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Vivo phones might not be widely available in your region, but the name must ring a bell. The Chinese handset maker made a splash with all sorts of intriguing concepts in the past few years. The Nex series introduced all-screen phones, devices without buttons, and smartphones with two screens in the past few years.

Put differently, Vivo belongs to BBK Electronics, the giant conglomerate that also owns OnePlus, Opp, and Realme.

Vivo’s newest concept is a smartphone that houses its own mini-drone. Dutch blog LetsGoDigital produced the following animation that tells you everything you need to do about the crazy smartphone camera drone contraption.

The images originate from a Vivo patent that the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) just awarded to the Chinese company. The invention is relatively new, as Vivo filed the patent only last December.

The smartphone camera drone

 

Smartphone Camera Drone
Animation shows a smartphone with a built-in camera drone. Image source: Vivo via LetsGoDigital

The smartphone camera drone has a housing at the top of the handset that opens up to release a mini camera drone. The flying device features four propellers, a standalone camera, and two cameras positioned in different places.

Just looking at the images, you might see everything that’s wrong with this particular type of gadget. The mini-drone occupies internal space that would otherwise be used for cameras or increasing the battery capacity. Also, the phone doesn’t appear to have any rear cameras of its own, so you’d have to take out the drone every time you need to take a photo.

Not to mention that any moving parts that give you access to the innards of a smartphone would also let water and dust in.

Then the camera drone might be too small for its own good. A gust of wind could be enough to endanger it. And the drone’s battery life will be limited.

But the prospect of having your own smartphone camera drone ready to take amazing selfies will trump all of that. You could have that tiny drone following you and your friends around for brief video and photo sessions. And that’s something no other phone could offer.

There’s no telling when and if Vivo will launch such a contraption. But the fact that a smartphone company is protecting this invention with a patent is quite telling. Maybe Vivo wants to launch smartphone camera drones in the not too distant future.

Today's Top Deal OMG... the $60 diamond stud earrings Amazon shoppers rave about are finally back in stock! Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information