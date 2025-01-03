This controller could turn your iPhone into a real gaming console

Over the past few months, I’ve been following an intrepid creator looking to solve a problem I’m familiar with. Finding a solid video game controller for a smartphone has always been a struggle. There are tons of Bluetooth controllers on the market, as well as some that attach directly to the phone. The problem with these controllers is that you have to lug around a separate accessory with you everywhere you go. The MCON solves that problem.

Now available to back on Kickstarter, the MCON is a mobile controller that attaches to the back of any phone magnetically. When not in use, the MCON slides behind your phone, allowing you to leave it attached at all times, even if you use a case.

Once you’ve attached the controller to your phone, you can quite literally “launch” it at any time by pressing down on two buttons that will spring your phone up. The controller itself features A, B, X, and Y buttons as well as a D-pad, two Hall-effect joysticks, function buttons, and right and left triggers. There are also two fold-out grips that improve the ergonomics during your long play sessions and make the device look more like a traditional controller.

In order to support as many phones as possible, the controller ships with two 2.5mm discs that are embedded with MagSafe magnet arrays. If your iPhone has a camera bump, you can stack one or both of the pucks on the MCON to ensure there’s enough clearance. If you have a case, it might create enough clearance on its own.

On the other hand, if you have an Android phone or a device without MagSafe, you can use the included adhesive MagSafe adapter to make the controller fit your phone.

The MCON controller will retail for $149, but there are several early bird promotions available to those who back the product on Kickstarter, bringing the price as low as $99. It will come and white and black colors, and should be delivered in August 2025.

If you decide to pick one up, inside the box, you’ll find the MCON controller, a USB-C cable, two magnetic pucks, and an adhesive MagSafe adapter.