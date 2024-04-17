This company makes an AI exoskeleton to give people superhuman power

If you were curious when we’d start to see more AI exoskeletons promising to completely change how we do physical activities, you don’t have to wait in suspense any longer. Sure, we’ve already seen options from companies like Hypershell, but one of the latest exoskeletons to hit Kickstarter, the Dnsys X1, promises to take your hiking and outdoor activity to a brand new level.

The company says that the exoskeleton only weights around 3.5 pounds, and that it puts out a whopping total of 900 watts during boost mode – a boost mode the company claims can give you a top running speed of 16.7 mph, topping the average 10 mph for most half-marathon runners.

That’s a strong claim, obviously, and we’ll need to see the AI exoskeleton in use to actually verify such claims, but it does sound rather enticing if you’re looking to up your hiking game. That’s because the advanced AI algorithms that the exoskeleton utilizes can analyze the positioning of your legs, and then interpret the intentions, allowing the motor on the X1 to output additional power to the wearer’s pace and movements.

At least, that’s what Dnsys claims. A video showcasing the exoskeleton in action has also hit the Kickstarter, and has been shared on YouTube. It’s… not the best video ever, but it should give you an idea of what to expect if you were to put this contraption on your body. Dnsys also says that the battery should range between 15.5 to 18.6 miles, making it more than powerful enough to survive an average day’s hike. You can also hot-swap the batteries, in case you plan on doing a multi-day hike and want to take extra juice along for the trip.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Further, the company says the battery for the AI exoskeleton can be recharged to 20 percent in just eight minutes of being connected to a mobile phone charger, and that kinetic energy recovery systems help maximize the battery’s runtime.

OF course, all we have to go off right now is press talk. Once the Kickstarter is done, and the X1 starts shipping out, we’ll get a better idea of what this thing can do. For now, you can back the X1 on Kickstarter to get it for around 50 percent off the intended retail price. There are multiple pledges ranging from $399 to $1000, so you’ve got a few options if you want to step up and be an early adopter. The nice thing, at least, is that this thing isn’t as bulky as that Sarcos Robotics exoskeleton we saw a few years back.