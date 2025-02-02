Click to Skip Ad
These smart glasses help people with macular degeneration by eliminating blind spots

Published Feb 2nd, 2025 1:38PM EST
Macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of vision loss, affecting millions worldwide, especially those over 60. However, Soliddd Corp may have an answer to the problem: a pair of smart glasses that treat macular degeneration.

These glasses promise to restore vision for individuals grappling with this debilitating condition, helping them regain independence and improve their quality of life. The glasses mimic the mechanics of insect eyes, using multiple perspectives to create one sharp image.

Tiny cameras on each temple capture images of the environment and send them to displays inside the lenses. These displays house 64 micro-lenses, each projecting a miniature image onto the healthy peripheral part of the retina. So, these smart glasses treat macular degeneration by essentially removing the blind spots that the disease causes.

It’s an interesting solution to the problem. While it doesn’t actively “cure” the degeneration, it does help revive the patient’s vision in different ways. The company showcased the glasses at CES 2025, where Soliddd showcased tests involving 31 individuals experiencing macular degeneration.

25 participants read faster with the glasses, and seven who couldn’t read previously were able to read again. The company plans to test both eyes simultaneously in future trials. Overall, the results here are very promising, and it does look like these smart glasses could actually treat macular degeneration.

However, macular degeneration is a very complex disease that comes in two forms: dry and wet. The “dry” form, which accounts for up to 90 percent of cases, involves the gradual deterioration of light-sensitive cells in the macula—the part of the retina responsible for central vision, color perception, and fine details.

This leads to gaps in vision, making everyday activities like reading, driving, and recognizing faces difficult. In some cases, dry macular degeneration progresses to the “wet” form, where abnormal blood vessel growth accelerates vision loss. With no real cure available, Soliddd’s smart glasses are about the closest treatment we have for macular degeneration.

Since no FDA approval is required, Soliddd aims to launch the production version of its glasses by the end of 2025. Whether they see the spread or actual viability that the tests have shown, though, is still an undetermined factor. But at least people suffering from this terrible disease will have more options now.

