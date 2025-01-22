It sure sounds like Oakley and Meta are making the best smart glasses ever

I’m a long-distance runner, always training for the next half-marathon or marathon race. That involves running dozens of miles every week to build up endurance and ensure I have a fighting chance on race day to cross the finish line. I also happen to wear sunglasses at all times, the photochromatic type that darkens progressively depending on sunlight. It’s not just about dealing with the sun but also about protecting my eyes against wind, debris, and rain.

What’s missing from the experience is something I’ve long wanted: AR smart glasses that support advanced AI. That sort of experience is several years away, and I don’t expect AR glasses to actually replace the smartphone that soon. But before we get there, we’ll get a new wave of AI smart glasses that may or may not include an AR experience.

Meta already has a pair of goggles like that, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Google demoed a similar product recently, with the first Android XR AR/AI smart glasses to launch soon. Samsung might unveil a pair of its own during Wednesday’s big Galaxy S25 Unpacked event. Apple is rumored to be prototyping AI smart glasses in addition to working on its own sophisticated AR glasses.

But it’s Meta that’s supposedly taking another interesting approach before competitors get there. According to a new report, Meta is readying Oakley-branded AI smart glasses that target athletes, including runners like me.

Devices like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses would certainly satisfy my needs for running workouts and races, but there is a big caveat. I would need tinted lenses for sunny days. The Oakley AI smart glasses that are in development could fix that problem and inspire other companies to create similar devices. I say that because I’m certain I won’t buy any Meta AI product in the near or long term. Meta AI isn’t my primary genAI driver, and I’m not happy with how aggressively Meta pushes its Meta AI software to its social apps.

I’m also convinced that some Meta app users will like Meta AI and appreciate devices like the Oakley smart glasses once they come out.

We don’t have a price or release date for the Oakley AI device, but Bloomberg says they’re on track to launch this year.

The glasses are dubbed internally “Supernova 2,” based on the non-smart Oakley Sphaera glasses you can buy right now.

The camera would be positioned in the center of the frame, which is an indication that they’ll support Meta AI. The current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also have cameras, so the AI can see the wearer’s surroundings and answer questions accordingly.

The Oakley glasses won’t have AR capabilities, and that’s understandable. We’re looking at a first-gen device that might not even need AR features.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Meta is reportedly also working on a higher-end version of the Ray-Ban smart glasses. Codenamed “Hypernova,” the model will support AR, with a display sitting on the bottom portion of the right lens. From there, information, including notifications and photos, will be projected into the user’s field of view.

Back to the Oakleys, an AR experience would be even better for athletic events like running a marathon. It could provide an easy way to summon stats about the race, like the pace, heart rate, splits, and other information. The ability to chat with the AI during training is also something I’d want. I could ask questions about all sorts of things, including my current workout. The camera could also come in handy for security reasons.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because I had similar thoughts last year when looking at the Humane Ai Pin wearable. The clothes-worn non-smartphone could have been a great AI accessory for runners like me, but it’s just too expensive. Smart glasses, on the other hand, will be more affordable and make more sense for AI tech.

It’s unclear how much the Oakley AI glasses will cost. The current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses cost $299. The more advanced Hypernova product will reportedly cost around $1,000.

I expect the Oakley smart glasses to be somewhere in the middle. At the time of this writing, the regular Oakley Sphaera costs between $231 and $281, while the photochromic version sells for $271.

Also interesting in Bloomberg’s report are the mentions of other hardware products the company is developing for the AI age. Meta is working on AirPods and Apple Watch equivalents of its own. It’s considering placing cameras in wireless earphones so Meta AI can see the wearer’s surroundings, similar to how the smart Ray-Bans work.

Meta is also working on “Artemis,” AR/AI smart glasses based on the Orion concept the company demoed a few months ago. Artemis Glasses might launch in 2027.