These are the most searched iPhone problems in the world

Apple’s iPhone is consistently one of the most popular mobile devices on Earth. One recent report claims that Apple will order at least 90 million iPhone 14 units this fall despite the fact that the economy is still recovering. The iPhone is basically unstoppable, but if you own one, you know that the best-selling device has its share of problems as well.

Earlier this month, Freedom Mobiles (via 9to5Mac) used a list of over 130 keywords to find the most commonly searched iPhone problems on Google. They’ve separated the problems into three different categories: US, UK, and global. Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty of overlap, but it’s interesting to see how the problems rank in different countries.

According to their research, the most common iPhone problem that users search on Google is “iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes.” This is the message that appears if you guess the wrong passcode ten times in a row.

As Apple explains on its website, you have to physically connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC with iTunes installed. After that, turn off your iPhone, put it in recovery mode, and restore it with iTunes. It’s not surprising that countless users struggle with this.

Some of the other problems that iPhone users search for include “forgot iPhone passcode,” “Face ID not working,” “iPhone stuck on Apple logo,” and “iPhone not charging.” According to Freedom Mobiles, the average global search volume for these problems are all over 30,000. It’s rather interesting, but also not especially surprising, that the two most searched iPhone problems involve user error rather than malfunctioning hardware or software.

In America, the most pressing issues seem to be remembering passcodes and getting Face ID to work. In the UK, iPhone owners are also having difficulty with Face ID, but getting the iPhone to charge is a more frequent problem than remembering a passcode.

