There’s a new iOS 18.3 version exclusive to iPhone 11 users available now

A week after releasing iOS 18.3 to all iPhone users, Apple has released a new build for iPhone 11 owners, including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models. At this moment, it’s unclear why the company seeded this new version. However, the new build number is 22D64.

Unlike iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, the new iOS 18.3 version was pretty light on features. For iPhone 11 users, these are some of the features and bug fixes available with iOS 18.3:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends, even after closing Apple Music

where audio playback continues until the song ends, even after closing Apple Music Black Unity wallpapers: As usual, Apple released new Black Unity wallpapers with iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. This time, Apple was inspired by the “rhythm of humanity” to create this collection.

For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users, Apple added a few Apple Intelligence tweaks:

Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

Camera Control icons: Apple updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris. In addition, the Camera Control has renamed the AF/EF toggle to “Lock Focus and Exposure.”

Apple updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris. In addition, the Camera Control has renamed the AF/EF toggle to “Lock Focus and Exposure.” Visual Intelligence improvement: iOS 18.3 adds Visual Intelligence support for adding events to the Calendar app. So when viewing a poster or flyer, Apple will give you an option to add an event to the Calendar app.

iOS 18.3 adds Visual Intelligence support for adding events to the Calendar app. So when viewing a poster or flyer, Apple will give you an option to add an event to the Calendar app. Plants and animals on Visual Intelligence: Similar to Visual Look Up, the Visual Intelligence feature enabled by the Camera Control can identify plants and animals in real-time.

iPhone 11 owners can download the new build by going to Settings, General, and Software Update. BGR will let you know if we learn more about what’s new with this iOS 18.3 build.