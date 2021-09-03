The first Amazon-branded TV set might launch as soon as October

Amazon is the latest company looking to launch its own TV sets. According to a new report, the e-commerce giant might launch an Amazon-branded TV as soon as October. The first Amazon TV model will not be an in-house design. But Amazon is also pursuing an original design as part of its TV ambitions.

Amazon already sells various Fire-branded media players that can connect to any TV, providing users access to Amazon’s streaming service and other similar devices. Devices like the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube are quite popular with consumers, competing against devices like Google Chromecast and the Apple TV. They’re relatively easy to use and very affordable, with Amazon running plenty of deals on its Fire products.

It’s unclear why Amazon would want to sell Amazon-branded TV sets. But the move would help Amazon compete against more traditional TV makers like Samsung and LG. On the other hand, plenty of companies have started manufacturing TV sets in recent years. It’s not just the conventional TV makers selling new TV models every year.

Selling a TV set running the same operating system as the Fire TV products might give Amazon access to another revenue stream. Smart TVs are often criticized for the large amount of user data they collect. That information can be used for advertising purposes. Also, an Amazon TV set would make Amazon the gateway to streaming content from rival services. That’s just speculation, however, as there’s nothing official about this rumored Amazon TV.

What we know about the first-gen Amazon TV

According to Business Insider, Amazon is close to launching its TV sets in the US. Companies like TCL might design and manufacture the first model for Amazon. The retailer plans its original design, but it’s unclear when this version will arrive.

The Amazon TV will measure between 55-inch and 75-inch, according to the report. The smart TV features will also include support for Alexa. The voice assistant is a staple of the Amazon gadgets experience.

The Amazon TV wouldn’t be the first TV set to run the Fire TV OS out of the box. Devices from Insignia and Toshiba already offer that functionality. That means you no longer need to purchase a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube. Or consider similar devices from the competition.

On that note, it’s unclear how expensive the new Amazon TV will be. Amazon’s current Fire TV lineup starts at $49.99 (Fire TV Stick 4K) and runs all the way up to $519.99 (55-inch Toshiba TV). Interestingly, the Fire TV Cube is relatively close in price to the Insignia Fire TV. That’s $119.99 vs. $199.99.

These are the regular retail prices for these devices, before any discounts. Amazon usually runs deals on its Fire TV media players, and the TV sets with Fire TV support built-in also get plenty of discounts. For example, at the time of this writing, the Fire TV Stick costs just $39.99, while the Insignia Fire TV retails for $149.99.