T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free.

Today's Top Deal

Incredible Amazon deal gets you best-selling Alexa smart plugs for just $5 each! List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

T-Mobile has yet to formally announce the big promotion, but a Reddit user shared all of the relevant details. The deal began on August 2nd, which means everyone should be able to take advantage of it right now. New customers will need to activate at least three new voice lines to be eligible for the deal. Existing single-line customers have to activate at least two additional voice lines. Basically, you have to end up with three lines for the offer to apply to your account.

The following three plans are eligible for the free line: Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta MAX. There are also select business plans that are eligible for the deal. Discounted rate plans and plans targeting specific demographic segments (55+, Military, First Responders, etc.) do not qualify.

Combine T-Mobile promotion with other offers

Best of all, this deal is stackable with other offers. For example, T-Mobile is currently running a limited-time offer that will allow you to keep your phone when switching from another carrier. In addition to covering the SIM card and support costs for the phone, T-Mobile will also send you up to $650 on a virtual prepaid card to help pay off your phone. Here are all of the eligible devices:

Apple iPhone: 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020), 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020), 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Google Pixel: 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL

2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL Samsung: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+ (4g), Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ (4g), Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

It’s unclear how long this promotion will last, so if it sounds like something you might want to take advantage of, do so as soon as possible. Be sure to check out T-Mobile’s deals hub on the carrier’s website to see if there are any other offers you can stack with this promotion.

Today's Top Deal

Incredible Amazon deal gets you best-selling Alexa smart plugs for just $5 each! List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission