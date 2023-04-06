T-Mobile extends free MLB.TV offer through 2028

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Every week, T-Mobile rewards its mobile subscribers with discounts, freebies, and exclusive offers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Among the most popular of those freebies is a free year of MLB.TV, which the carrier has been offering since 2016. T-Mobile’s latest contract with MLB comes to an end this year, but on Thursday, the carrier announced a new long-term deal that will extend free MLB.TV subscriptions through 2028.

T-Mobile Tuesdays + free MLB.TV

“T-Mobile celebrated MLB Opening Week by giving eligible customers a chance to snag free MLB.TV subscriptions ($149.99 value) via T-Mobile Tuesdays,” the carrier notes. “Ranked one of T-Mobile’s most popular offers for the past eight years, more customers redeemed their free MLB.TV subscription this year than ever before.”

If you’ve never used MLB.TV before, the subscription service includes home and away feeds for every out-of-market regular season game. You can watch all the games live or on-demand after they end, and the MLB app features live game DVR controls. Plus, for the first time this season, you can also watch a team’s affiliates’ games in the app.

While the extension of the free MLB.TV offer is the biggest news here, it isn’t the only element of the new deal between T-Mobile and Major League Baseball. Here’s everything else that T-Mobile plans to do over the next five years:

Work with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season.

Continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week.

Partner with MLB Network to bring back the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP show for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason.

Become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series, building on its relationship with the world’s largest youth sports organization.

“T-Mobile and MLB are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver breakthrough fan experiences, and it’s all thanks to our leading 5G network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “We’re enhancing the game on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game we all love — on top of showing our customers love with free MLB.TV.”