How to get Apple’s MLS Season Pass free from T-Mobile

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 21st, 2023 3:41PM EST
Apple and Major League Soccer announce MLS Season Pass launches February 1, 2023
Image: Apple

Last November, Apple and Major League Soccer announced they would team up to launch MLS Season Pass on February 1, 2023. The streaming service costs $14.99 a month ($12.99 for Apple TV Plus subscribers) and features every live MLS regular season match, every playoff match, and the Leagues Cup. Best of all, there aren’t any blackouts, so you can watch every single match, no matter where you are. If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, you can also watch for free, as the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion is a free year of MLS Season Pass.

Get the 2023 MLS Season Pass for free

In order to take advantage of the free 2023 MLS Season Pass, you need to save and redeem the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app by March 14, 2023 at 4:59 a.m. ET. Here are all the steps you need to take in order to get your promotional code from T-Mobile:

  1. Download the free T-Mobile Tuesdays app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
  2. Log in or sign up with your T-Mobile or Sprint phone number.
  3. Tap on the “2023 MLS Season Pass ON US” banner on the home page.
  4. Tap the “Save to My Stuff” button at the bottom of the screen.
  5. Tap the “Copy code and redeem” button before March 14 at 4:59 a.m. ET.

When you tap that button, your phone will redirect you to the Apple TV app, the code will redeem itself automatically, and you’ll see a message reading “Welcome to MLS Season Pass.” You now have free access to MLS Season Pass until February 1, 2024.

The MLS 2023 regular season kicks off on February 25 with a match between Nashville SC and New York City FC at 4:30 p.m. ET. Even if you aren’t on T-Mobile, you can still watch every match during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend for free on Apple TV.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

