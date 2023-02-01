MLS Season Pass now available on the Apple TV app

It’s February 1, meaning the MLS Season Pass is now available on the Apple TV app ahead of the soccer season starting on February 25. The subscription costs $14.99 per month or $99/per year. Apple TV Plus subscribers get an even better deal and can subscribe for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

MLS Season Pass is available in over 100 countries and regions and will stream live MLS regular-season matches, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts. All matches will be available on several devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple.

In addition, all 29 clubs will have the Apple TV patch in a different color on their jerseys, as Apple will also profit from marketing strategies.

“We could not be more excited to bring our fans MLS Season Pass, a new home for all MLS matches and a wide variety of league and club content they can’t get anywhere else,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “We have the most engaged and passionate fans in sports, and now they’ll have every match everywhere with MLS Season Pass.”

Some games will be free inside the Apple TV app to lure subscribers, including all matches on MLS opening weekend. Most games are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday nights. Alongside live broadcasts, there will be in-stadium commentary teams and a roundup of the games happening on that day.

With MLS Season Pass now available, Apple shows its commitment to sports as Apple TV Plus is home to Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball. Recently, BGR highlighted that the Cupertino firm is trying to secure a deal with the Premier League, which could help boost subscriptions for its new sports hub.