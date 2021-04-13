About a year and a half after the launch of the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft is refreshing the product line once again with the introduction of the brand new Surface Laptop 4. Much like its predecessor, the Surface Laptop 4 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, but consumers will have a choice between Intel’s 11th Gen processors and custom AMD Ryzen processors that were built specifically for the Surface line.

Both processors should be faster and more efficient than those that shipped with 2019’s Surface Laptop 3, but when it comes to Intel’s processors, Microsoft promises a 70% boost in editing photos and videos, with an assist from the Iris Xe graphics, which run can GTAV, Overwatch, and Rocket League comfortably at 1080p.

As for battery life, Microsoft says that the 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen can last up to 19 hours on typical usage, which consisted of opening eight popular websites across multiple tabs in a browser, running a productivity test with Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook, and using a number of idle applications. Meanwhile, the 15-inch AMD model stayed alive for 17.5 hours, but don’t expect to get quite the same results in real life.

The design of the laptop is virtually the same, including the ports. You’ll find a single USB-A port, one USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port for charging on the Surface Laptop 4.

There are more configurations than ever for the Surface Laptop 4. The cheapest model features a 13.5-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $999.99. The bigger 15-inch model starts at $1,299.99, but comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor instead. If you choose Intel, the most affordable option is the 13.5-inch model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1,299.99. Upgrading to the 15-inch model will get you an i7 processor and 16GB of RAM starting at $1,799.99.

Every model of the Surface Laptop 4 is available to purchase now on Microsoft’s website.

