Stunning iPhone 14 Pro video shows off the ultimate notchless design

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will be a bit different than what we saw with last year’s iPhone 13 release. For starters, rumor has it that the iPhone Mini is being discontinued amid sluggish sales. Second, and more intriguing, are reports that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a slightly tweaked design. Specifically, credible reports point out that the iPhone 14 Pro will not boast a notch design and will instead feature a hole-punch and pill-shaped display cutout.

With Apple presumably aiming to design an iPhone with a full edge-to-edge display, the iPhone 14 Pro may very well be a transitionary design until Apple can figure out how to properly embed sensors like Face ID underneath the display itself.

What the iPhone 14 Pro will look like

iPhone rumors tend to get more accurate the closer we get to September. In light of that, there’s reason to believe that the deluge of rumors pointing towards a new iPhone 14 Pro design are, in fact, accurate.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen renders of what the iPhone 14 Pro will look like. One such example can be seen below:

According to the 100% accurate @DSCCRoss, this is actually the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

Thank you Apple… I hate it… pic.twitter.com/9R6RMyjBuQ — ian (@ianzelbo) January 12, 2022

The display area covered by the notch is certainly larger than the rumored new design. Still, there’s something that looks and feels a bit off about the design. In fairness, I thought the same thing about the notch when it was first introduced on the iPhone X. In turn, it’s certainly possible that the iPhone 14 Pro design will grow on me once I get used to it.

Aside from the picture above, there’s now a new video making the rounds that depicts what Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro will likely look like. The overall design is incredibly slick, as evidenced below. One thing to note is that the video depicts an iPhone with Touch ID built into the display. Bear in mind that this is not in the cards for Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup.

With that caveat out of the way, this video shows the Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro we can expect to see later this year.

iPhone 14 rumors and specs

Aside from the tweaked form factor, we’ve seen several other iPhone 14 rumors emerge in recent weeks. Most notably, we can expect some big changes to the iPhone 14 camera. Specifically, the camera bump will reportedly be larger to account for a 48-megapixel shooter on the back.

Last year, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s iPhone 14 camera will “elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level.”

We believe that the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously. With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 ‌iPhone‌ increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level.

If that doesn’t get you excited for Apple’s upcoming iPhone release, I don’t know what will.

Underneath the hood, there are reports that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will get a brand new A16 processor. The entry-level iPhone 14 models, meanwhile, may stick with last year’s A15 Bionic. This would be a marked departure from Apple’s usual strategy but would certainly help differentiate the iPhone 14 from the Pro models.

It’s also worth noting that Apple’s ProMotion display will likely remain exclusive to the iPhone Pro models.

If history is any indication, Apple will announce its iPhone 14 lineup at a special event in September with a release likely set for either the third or fourth week of that month.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.