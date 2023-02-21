Study says Gen Z favors iPhone, green bubbles still a dealbreaker

A new paywalled report by Financial Times (via 9to5Mac) shows that Gen Z is key to Apple’s dominance. According to the publication, those born after 1996 account for one-third of all iPhone sales in the US.

While all other generations are almost split between iPhone and Android phones, Gen Z is all about the iPhone, as they fear being “the green bubble guy” in group chats. Samsung, for example, only accounts for 10% of smartphones sold for this generation.

The publication highlights how the blue bubble vs. green bubble issue is key to Apple’s dominance among Gen Z users.

“A green message anyone with an Android throws off the entire chat, because now the whole thing has to be SMS,” said Annelise Hillman, the 24-year-old chief executive of Frontman, a men’s grooming business. “So the social pressure to get an iPhone is pretty insane” […] “In the back of your mind it’s like, ‘Oh my God, have to explain to my friends why our group chat is green now,” said Anastasia Pelot, a manager at YPulse, a Gen Z and Millennials researcher.

In addition to the power of Apple’s blue bubble and iMessage dominance in the US, the iPhone also appeals to its consumers to buy other products from the company. For every 100 iPhones sold, Apple will also sell:

35 pairs of AirPods;

26 iPads;

17 Apple Watch models.

For Samsung, it will only sell 11 tablets, six smartwatches, and six pairs of Galaxy Buds. The report also discovered Gen Z group spends the most time on the smartphone, up to six hours daily.

While outside the US, the green bubble drama isn’t a concern, as many people would prefer to use Telegram or WhatsApp instead, the American audience is Apple’s key market, so this report shows that the Cupertino firm “did right” for keeping iMessage exclusive to its own devices as it helps driving sales among customers.