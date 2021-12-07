Spider-Man: No Way Home soundtrack might confirm the biggest leak

The worst thing about Spider-Man: No Way Home is also what helped Sony and Marvel turn the movie into a must-see MCU event. All year long, we heard that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear as Spider-Man variants in No Way Home alongside Tom Holland. We saw plenty of leaks that confirmed the initial rumors, and Sony inadvertently played its part in this No Way Home rumors bonanza. The studio basically confirmed some of the leaked photos in late summer by pulling them from the internet. Then came the trailer editing mistakes. And now, the No Way Home soundtrack has somehow leaked with a few days to go until the movie’s premiere.

As you might expect, it’s the song you’re dying to hear most that happened to have made its way online. The song that confirms the movie’s biggest spoiler.

Social media accounts that follow the MCU closely have started posting the leaked No Way Home soundtrack early on Monday. The music appeared everywhere, including YouTube and Google Drive. Sony moved fast to issue copyright claims against the leaked soundtrack. So “track 19” quickly disappeared from YouTube.

But it was all too late. The damage was done. Once something reaches the internet, there’s little chance you can’t suppress it. While some of the YouTube videos that featured the No Way Home soundtrack were removed, others popped up immediately.

What the No Way Home soundtrack tells us

Once it became clear that Maguire and Garfield are in the movie, many fans started speculating how Sony and Marvel will handle their reveals. Each Spider-Man variant has its own iconic theme that Spider-Man fans will recognize. That’s how it works with supervillains and heroes. That recognizable theme plays at different moments during the movie.

When you have three Spider-Man, each of them with their own theme song, you can’t but wonder how Sony and Marvel have juggled the tunes.

It so happens that the leaked No Way Home soundtrack addresses that. Track 19 is all that some Spider-Man fans are talking about. The song features elements from the themes of Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Man movies, in this order.

You can listen to the leaked soundtrack at the end of this post, assuming Sony hasn’t taken the clip down (UPDATE: The song has indeed been taken down). But if that’s the case, you should have no problem locating other versions of the leaked No Way Home soundtrack.

You might be thinking it’s all fake. That can be the case with rumors and leaks. But, fan-made creations usually stay up online rather than disappearing soon after being posted.

With that in mind, the leaked soundtrack further confirms the involvement of Maguire and Garfield in the movie. But it’s not official. We’ll soon get the confirmation that really matters. The red carpet No Way Home premiere takes place next week, with the new Spider-Man set to hit theaters on December 17th.