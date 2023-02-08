Someone put a USB-C port on AirPords Pro before Apple did – and you can do too

Ken Pilonel, a Robotics Engineer, is known to be the first to add a working USB-C port to the iPhone in 2021. In his latest video, he showed how he added a USB-C port to his AirPods Pro after Apple told him he needed to replace the AirPods charging case in exchange for a new battery instead having it repaired.

Trying to find an eco-friendly alternative to add a new battery to his AirPods Pro, he also decided to try adding a USB-C port to the wireless earbuds. He had already succeeded by doing the same with regular AirPods, and now he could modify the AirPods Pro case too.

Although Apple doesn’t design the AirPods Pro case to be opened, it’s possible to do so – although, as Pilonel, you may break it during the process. While he was able to modify one case without breaking it but just damaging it a bit, he also created a printed AirPods Pro bottom case replacement that you can do yourself for free.

The full project was recorded in the video below, and you can find the resources to do the same available for free on GitHub.

When will Apple introduce USB-C AirPods?

While the company just unveiled the AirPods Pro 2, a USB-C counterpart is expected to launch as soon as the end of 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will update the charging cases of all AirPods models this year to USB-C.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning.

Interestingly enough, Apple could launch new cases and update the products just like it did with its MagSafe option. That said, users can still maintain their own AirPods, and those who buy new models will get a USB-C case.

That said, the iPhone 15 is also expected to switch to USB-C due to new legislation created by the European Union.