Sling TV is getting more expensive

If you’re a subscriber to Sling TV or have been planning to sign up for the streaming service, get ready to pay a little more for it.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Gary Schanman, Group President of Sling TV, announced the price hike. The executive says that the price of its base services, like Sling Orange and Sling Blue, will bother be increasing in price by $5 per month.

Easily accessible programming at a fair price is a core tenet at Sling and we fight every day on behalf of our customers and strive for transparency when it comes to the services we provide. With that in mind, I want to let you know that we’ll be increasing the monthly price of our base services by $5.

This will mean that Sling Orange or Sling Blue will now be $40 per month. If you want both packages, you’ll save $25 per month and get Sling Orange & Blue for $55 per month. Schanman said that the increased price of programming with Sling’s partners is the cause for the price hike for customers.

However, Sling doesn’t own the networks you watch — we pay programmers for their channels, and the price of programming continues to rise. We’re deeply committed to keeping costs low and continually work with programmers to provide service you can rely on, which is why we haven’t raised prices in nearly two years, maintaining a generous cost advantage compared to our competitors.

Thankfully, the price hike won’t go into effect for existing subscribers until your next bill “on or after Dec. 3, 2022.” However, if you’re a new subscriber, you’re going to be paying the higher rate right away.

In some good news, it sounds like you’ll soon be getting more for that price. The company says that it plans to add at least 150 new channels through next year.