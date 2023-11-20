Sketchy rumor suggests Dynamic Island could come to iPads

With the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple introduced the Dynamic Island. This hardware and software integration was responsible for the first major redesign of the iPhone’s front since the iPhone X introduction. Now, a leaker says Cupertino might be planning to bring this feature to the iPad.

According to X user Majin Bu, “It is possible that Apple is developing other devices with Dynamic Island Software.” He writes: “I have received information, as I have already said, regarding the new iPad, but I am not yet sure of the source, so I am waiting for further feedback.”

This is not the first time we hear Apple is working on Dynamic Island for the iPad. In May, X user analyst941 hinted at this possibility, saying iPad and Mac devices could feature this cutout two to three years from now. Unfortunately, they were wrong about every prediction for the iOS 17 cycle, which might not help the possibility of this hardware change in the future.

That said, even if these X users aren’t accurate, could Apple add a Dynamic Island to the iPad? Here’s what we know.

Dynamic Island on the iPad has a catch

As mentioned above, Dynamic Island on iPhone is a mix of hardware and software integration, as it houses the TrueDepth system and the front-facing camera. Apple fills this pill cutout with software – otherwise, it’d be an “i” shape – but I don’t think it would work for the TrueDepth system on the iPad.

Since the iPad can be used in horizontal or landscape modes, Apple must decide where it would house the Dynamic Island. Since the iPad 10 has a front-facing camera in landscape mode, I believe Apple will do the same with the upcoming iPad Pro.

But, if the company adds this cutout to the display, I think it would be problematic when using the iPad in portrait mode. In addition, the iPad has bigger bezels than the iPhone, so creating a cutout for this hardware-software integration would be a waste of space.

With that in mind, I believe Dynamic Island on iPad would be a software–only feature if it could ever happen.

Dynamic Island could be a gimmick on future iPad Pro

Apple is rumored to introduce an OLED iPad Pro in early 2024. By ditching LCD and miniLED, I believe this upcoming iPad might add an Always-On display for the first time on the lineup. With an LTOP display, Apple could keep the iPad always on without draining all the battery.

This would make the Live Activity feature, recently introduced with iPadOS 17, more useful, and it could even open the door for Dynamic Island integration. Even though one feature doesn’t depend on the other, I think Dynamic Island could be great for the iPad as a software function.

With the same functionalities as on the iPhone, users could easily tap what they’re listening to, check Maps directions, pause/stop timers, and see Live Activities from the top of the display.

As a software-only feature, Apple could make the Dynamic Island disappear in certain conditions or even change orientation when you flip the iPad. That way, it could be helpful in both portrait and landscape modes without interfering with the hardware part of the TrueDepth system.

Wrap up

Although a new gimmick on the iPad would be nice, I’m unsure if Apple could add Dynamic Island to the iPad. That said, the company didn’t need to add a notch to the MacBook, yet it did. As we approach the OLED iPad Pro announcement, we could learn from the supply chain if Dynamic Island could be available as a hardware-software integration or if a new iPadOS update could hint at that possibility.

BGR will keep following the latest news for the new iPad Pro.