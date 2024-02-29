Samsung didn’t announce any new smartphones at MWC 2024, though it did show off the Galaxy Ring wearable. There’s no doubt the Korean giant was still one of the main forces in Barcelona this year. The Galaxy S24, especially the Ultra, dominated the city, and for good reason. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones have been a huge success for Samsung.

Samsung is one of the main exhibitors at the show, and the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI are the stars of Samsung’s booth.

But with MWC almost over, we’re already looking at the next big thing from Samsung: 2024 foldables. We already have a bunch of reports showing the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 designs. Rumors say Samsung will launch the two devices even sooner than normal this year. It might happen in mid-July, in anticipation of the Summer Olympic games in Paris. Samsung is a major sponsor of the event, after all.

Leaked renders

Looking at the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 design leaks, there’s good and bad news, depending on what you want in your next foldable phone. If you want a thinner Fold, that’s apparently not happening. The Z Flip 6 might actually get thicker, according to the latest leaked renders.

@OnLeaks and Smartprix partnered to share renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The images show a design largely similar to last year’s model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks slightly boxier than its predecessors. The rounded corners are gone, as Samsung might want a more symmetrical look for the handset when folded. I’m not a big fan of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s square corners, as they’re not that comfortable to hold.

However, according to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slightly wider than its predecessor. This would make it even easier to use when folded. The leakers actually mention the purported dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6: 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm.

For a comparison, here are the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s dimensions when unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 unfolded on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Moving on, the same duo posted Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders. The new Flip looks a lot like its predecessor, both when it comes to the external screen and the overall design. Unlike the Fold 6, the Flip 6 still has rounder corners.

As for the size, the Flip 6 will have almost the same footprint as its predecessor. But the leaked dimensions tease an increase in thickness. We’re looking at 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4 mm for the Flip 6 compared to 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm for the Flip 5.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Another day, another leak with your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip6 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/x1mL7WcRyR pic.twitter.com/nJ5wA47nxL — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 29, 2024

The increased thickness makes the Flip 6 slightly bulkier than the Flip 5. But it could have thicker batteries, therefore larger and longer-lasting than the Flip 5.

Considering the source of these leaks, the designs are probably accurate or at least very close to Samsung’s final designs for the 2024 foldables.

Samsung’s launch event

Separately, SamMobile has learned that Samsung is considering pushing up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch event date this year.

Last year, the Fold 5 and Flip 5 launched in late July, slightly earlier than their predecessors. This year, Samsung might want to take advantage of the Olympics, which begin on July 26th, so it can promote its newest foldables at this year’s games.

SamMobile says the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch might take place on July 10th. The date makes sense, as the new foldables could start shipping to buyers by the time the games start.

As is the case with the design rumors, this Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch date rumor can’t be verified. But if it’s real, we’ll start seeing confirmations soon enough.