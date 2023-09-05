Security expert warns of device that can spam iPhones with popup notifications

Technology can be a wonderful thing. But, it can also be used for nefarious means. In a tweet, a security and infosec expert showcased the power of a small iPhone hacking device capable of spamming devices with different popup notifications.

First, the device is called the Flipper Zero. It essentially works by spoofing devices like Apple’s AirTags, AirPods Pro, and even new contacts. This effectively launches a DDoS notification attack on any iOS device in the area, rendering it nonfunctional.

This particular iPhone hacking device has apparently been used as part of an ongoing “prank” against iPhone users, and Techryptic, the infosec expert behind the new warnings, has called for Apple to consider implementing safeguards to mitigate the risks.

“What’s the purpose of posting this?” Techryptic’s tweet begins, “It has the capability to effectively launch a DDOS notification attack on any iOS device, rendering it nonfunctional. Even if the device is in airplane mode, it’s still susceptible. Apple should consider implementing safeguards to mitigate.”

Techryptic also included several videos of the device in action on Twitter, and it’s clear how easily something like this could be abused. And, since it sends these notifications even when the device is in airplane mode, there doesn’t appear to be any way to stop it until you move away from the iPhone hacking device, or the person with the device stops it.

Obviously, it is very easy to see why something like this could be considered nefarious. While it might not necessarily steal your information, it leads to other issues – most notably, hindering your ability to use the product. Considering the legal ramifications behind initiating a DDoS attack, this isn’t something to play around with.

Hopefully, we see Apple address this issue in the future. A new security measure to stop something like this from happening would be ideal in a future OS update, such as iOS 17.