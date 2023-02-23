Samsung unveils new phone modem that can communicate with satellites

Samsung is looking to catch up to Apple and Qualcomm with its own modem that can allow smartphones to communicate with satellites.

As reported by TechCrunch, the company has announced its own solution for allowing smartphones to communicate with satellites, setting up a technology battle between two other giants. The chip, called the 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) modem, will allow equipped smartphones to stay connected in areas with no cellular connectivity.

Samsung says that it plans to integrate the modem in its proprietary Exynos processor, which is used in a range of the company’s devices.

The company said that it aims to integrate this tech into its own Exynos chip, which is used in a lot of Samsung smartphones — but not the current flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S23. The Korean tech giant describes this tech as using “satellites and other non-terrestrial vehicles” to provide connectivity in remote areas.

Min Goo Kim, vice president of communication processor development at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement that its goal is to “take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world.”

“This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018…Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G.”

Samsung’s move here sets the company up with another battle with Apple and Qualcomm, two companies that have already either announced similar technology or, in Apple’s case, already rolled it out to their latest iPhone 14 smartphone lineup. Interestingly, while Samsung plans to integrate its satellite modem into its own chip, its latest flagships use a Snapdragon processor.