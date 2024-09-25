Samsung leaked preorders for a new phone, but it’s not the ultra-thin foldable we want

Now that the iPhone 16 release is behind us, it’s time to focus on a few other upcoming smartphone launches, which will probably turn out to be the most exciting Android phones of the fourth quarter of 2024. Recent Samsung rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, an ultra-slim version of the Fold 6 that Samsung unveiled in mid-July, will launch in late September. As exciting as a thinner Galaxy Z Fold model might be, the Fold 6 SE will not be available internationally, at least initially. If the leaks are accurate, it’ll target China and Korea.

While Samsung has yet to announce the thinner foldable, the Korean giant inadvertently leaked another new handset that should hit stores soon. It’s the new Galaxy S24 FE model that we all knew was coming. Samsung accidentally shared the preorder page for the handset, revealing its price, color options, and some of the specs.

According to WinFuture, Samsung won’t unveil the Galaxy S24 FE until Thursday. But Samsung US has gone ahead and accidentally published the preorder page for the device. The Fan Edition version of this year’s Galaxy S24 flagship will start at $649.99, which is $50 more expensive than its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 FE cost $599.99 at launch last year.

The phone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The rear camera module packs three sensors: a 50-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom. On the front, there’s a 10-megapixel camera.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Finally, the phone should pack a 4,600 mAh battery, but that’s according to recent leaks.

Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 FE. Image source: Samsung

On the software side, the Galaxy S24 FE will obviously get Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite of genAI features. Samsung unveiled Galaxy AI in January alongside the Galaxy S24 phones. The company added new features to Galaxy AI this summer for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The Galaxy S24 FE can’t possibly miss out on the hype.

The Galaxy S24 FE preorder page also revealed the handset’s color options. This year, we’re looking at more muted options, including blue, green, black, and gray.

All of that makes sense for a mid-range version of the Galaxy S24 that will compete against phones like the Pixel 8a and the upcoming iPhone SE 4. The Galaxy S24 FE is also competing against Samsung’s Galaxy A55, which was released earlier this year.

If you’re thinking of preordering the handset the first chance you get, you should also look at Galaxy S24 deals. Since the Galaxy S24 FE is getting a price hike, you won’t have to pay much more for a full-fledged Galaxy S24 now that there are plenty of discounts to be found.

Galaxy S24 FE color options. Image source: Samsung

Meanwhile, I’m more interested to see what the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE is all about. It’s not that I want the phone for myself. I’m just curious to see what Samsung has done to shrink its Fold device in a world featuring slim foldables like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Honor Magic V3.

Considering rumors said the slim Fold 6 version would be unveiled around the time the iPhone 16 comes out, I expect Samsung to announce both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE and the Galaxy S24 at the same time, albeit for different markets.