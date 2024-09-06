Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE design might have leaked

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than the previous model from the Korean phone maker, but Samsung wasn’t quite able to match last year’s Honor Magic V2. That foldable featured a 9.9mm profile, while the Fold 6 only shrank to 12.1mm.

Things are getting even worse for Samsung, with Honor bad-mouthing the Fold every chance it got this week. The Chinese vendor just unveiled the Magic V3 in Europe, which is now the world’s slimmest foldable phone. At 9.2mm, the Magic V3 is even thinner than its predecessor.

Samsung is expected to respond with a slim version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this month. That phone appeared in various leaks recently, though we didn’t see design renders or photos showing the handset’s purported design until this week. If the image you’re about to see below is accurate, we just got our first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE (Special Edition).

The name makes sense, considering that Samsung has used SE designators for a few years now. The Galaxy S SE variants are an example of that. However, while SE phones are usually cheaper than the main flagships, the ultra-thin Fold 6 SE might be more expensive than the main Fold 6 model. That’s what some rumors say.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the image below that Android Headlines obtained, there’s no telling whether it’s accurate. However, it’s customary for all of Samsung’s flagship phones to leak before launch. There’s no reason the Fold 6 SE should be a better-kept secret.

Purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE design. Image source: Android Headlines

The phone looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It has flat edges and almost rectangular corners. Nobody would blame you if you thought this was a regular Fold 6. There’s no way to measure the thickness of the foldable to confirm this is a Fold 6 SE.

But if you’ve used the regular Fold 6, you might spot the differences immediately. First of all, the rear camera module has a more rectangular design. I suspect this has something to do with the fact that the camera also protrudes more than the Fold 6’s module. Then again, the shape could just be a design choice.

However, the protrusion is indicative of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE’s reduced thickness. The camera protrusion grows if the foldable becomes thinner. The Magic V3 proves that with its massive camera bump on the back.

How thick will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE be? Rumors say we’re looking at a 10.6mm profile, which is significantly thinner than the Fold 6. But it’s still far from the Honor Magic V3’s 9.2mm profile.

Finally, the brushed metal look of the rear glass panel is another clue that the phone in the image above isn’t the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It’s something else. Here’s what the Fold 6’s rear glass panel looks like:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 color options. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE sometime in the coming weeks. If previous leaks are accurate, it’ll go on sale by late September. Unfortunately, leaks also say the Fold 6 will initially be available only in China and Korea. It’s unclear whether the phone will launch in international markets.