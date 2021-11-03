Samsung kicks off Black Friday sales with a great Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal

Samsung bet big on foldables this year, replacing the Galaxy Note 20 with two foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 arrived in mid-August after months of leaks. The 2021 foldables are more powerful, durable, and affordable than Samsung’s previous models. Samsung said in its most recent earnings call that foldables saw strong demand this year. The company expects demand to surge in 2022 and wants to continue to lead the “mainstreaming of foldables in the market.” And what better way to do that than by offering buyers a few incredible early Black Friday deals on the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

The Fold 3 and Flip 3 are the best foldables you can get

As we explained before, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 represent the first foldable phones worth getting excited about. Samsung managed to deliver significant “fixes” to two foldable issues that go hand in hand. Handsets like the Fold and the Flip models contain fragile components like the foldable display. As a result, they’re more prone to accidental damage than traditional form factors. And foldable phones are typically much more expensive than standard handsets.

But both the Fold 3 and Flip 3 feature several notable durability improvements. Samsung uses a new Aluminum Armor metal frame in these devices and a second-gen Ultra Thin Glass that covers the foldable screens. The handsets also come with IPX8 water resistance. That makes the 2021 foldables even more durable than before, although users should still handle them with care.

Those durability improvements also came with a decrease in costs. Even before Black Friday, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices were cheaper than expected. The Fold 3 started at $1,799, and that was before any deals or trade-in offers. Samsung, by the way, allows buyers to trade in up to four devices to reduce that price. As for the Flip 3, it starts at $999, which is what you’d pay for a base iPhone 13 Pro model. That’s also just $100 more expensive than the Pixel 6 Pro.

Samsung’s early Black Friday deal

Foldable enthusiasts who haven’t pulled the trigger during preorders should know that Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday sales with two exciting Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals. As before, you can trade in up to four devices to lower the price. That’s assuming you have that many devices to trade-in and are willing to part ways with them for what Samsung is willing to pay. Also, you can try the foldables for 21 days without paying anything for them.

But in what follows, we’re going to look at the full retail price for the Fold 3 and Flip when detailing these Black Friday offers. Samsung labels it an “exclusive early access offer” on its website, consisting of an immediate price cut and free accessories.

The Galaxy Z Fold gets a $250 price cut, and you’ll also walk away with free Galaxy Buds 2 and a free wireless charger. As a result, you’ll pay $1,549.99 for the 256GB version after the instant discount. The Galaxy Buds 2 retail for $149.99 regularly, so you’re looking at savings of over $400. That’s before factoring in the free $40 charger. The deal also applies to the 512GB version if you need more storage. The more devices you trade in for the handset, the lower the price goes. Check out this Black Friday Samsung sale at this link.

Choosing the Flip 3 will net you similar savings. You get $100 off, free Galaxy Buds 2, and a free wireless charger. The 128GB Flip 3 starts at $899 after the price cut, with the free accessories valued at $189.99. Again, you can lower the price by trading in devices. The Flip 3 early access offer is available at this link.