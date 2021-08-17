Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 preorder lets you trade in up to four devices

Samsung unveiled its 2021 foldable handsets last week. Just as expected, Samsung confirmed all the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors from the past few months. The two devices are Samsung’s best foldables to date, featuring better build quality that should enhance their durability. The Fold 3 and Flip 3 also pack the best possible specs for high-end Android flagships. Best of all, the new foldables are cheaper than ever, starting at $1,799 and $999, respectively. The two devices are available for preorders, and we’ve already shown you some of the best Fold 3 and Flip 3 preorder deals. But Samsung has an even better deal than what carriers offer, allowing users to trade in up to four devices for either foldable phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 preorder

Samsung says on its Fold 3 and Flip 3 preorder pages that you can get instant credit for accessories during preorders and save additional money with trade-ins.

For the Fold 3 preorder, you get $200 instant credit for accessories. You can use $100 of that to upgrade from 256GB to 512GB of storage. On top of that, Samsung says you can get “up to $800 credit with the highest online instant trade-in values.”

Samsung does have something called “enhanced trade-in credit,” which will give you more cash for an old device in good standing. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will yield $650 instead of $450, for example. Also, it’s essential to make sure your most expensive trade-in is listed first. That’s because you can mix and match up to four old smartphones, wearables, and tablets to maximize your trade-in credit for the Fold 3.

The Flip 3 preorder gets you $150 in instant credit. You can use $50 of that for bumping up storage from 128GB to 256GB. You also get “up to $650 credit with the highest online instant trade-in values.” The same 4-for-1 deal applies.

Samsung really wants to sell you a foldable

Despite the price cuts, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 remain expensive. That’s why Samsung is going out of its way to convince you to buy one this summer. There’s no Note 21 in-store for a later announcement, and there’s no telling when the Galaxy S21 FE will drop.

Most people won’t have that many smartphones to trade in for a new foldable. But you might still be able to bundle up older gadgets that Samsung covers. The Fold 3 and Flip 3 preorder process lets you specify which devices you want to trade in and shows you the maximum amount of credit you’re due. You can even trade-in devices with cracked screens, although the value will be considerably lower.

The best trade-in deals include smartphones, so that’s what you should be focusing on. Older tablets and watches won’t yield great credit.

On top of allowing buyers to trade in up to four gadgets for the Fold 3 or Flip 3, Samsung also offers 12 months of Samsung Care+ and a trial period of three weeks.

With non-foldable Samsung Galaxy device, the preorder deals aren’t necessarily the best deals. That’s because Android phones lose value soon after launch. But you might be better off getting a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 during preorders. As always, make sure you check the fine prints to see exactly what conditions might apply.

