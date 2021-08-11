Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung has finally “unpacked” the next generation of foldable phones. The company unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at its August 11 Unpacked event. Both of them boast a series of updates that you might want to take advantage of. If so, you might be wondering where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The phones are currently up for pre-order, and full sales of the devices will come on August 27. Interested in getting your hands on the phones for yourself? Here’s everything you need to know.

Buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Unlocked

As you might expect, both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are available unlocked, directly from Samsung. Pricing for the phones can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99, or $50.01 per month for 36 months, or $75.01 per month for 24 months

$1,799.99, or $50.01 per month for 36 months, or $75.01 per month for 24 months Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $1,899.99, or $52.79 per month for 36 months, or $79.18 per month for 24 months

$1,899.99, or $52.79 per month for 36 months, or $79.18 per month for 24 months Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $999.99, or $27.78 per month for 36 months, or $41.67 per month for 24 months

$999.99, or $27.78 per month for 36 months, or $41.67 per month for 24 months Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB: $1,049.99, or $29.17 per month for 36 months, or $43.76 per month for 24 months

Samsung is offering a few deals to entice you to buy the phones through the Samsung website. For starters, if you trade in an old phone, you can get up to a hefty $800 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3, or up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also, those that buy through the Samsung online store will get $200 of Samsung store credit if you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3, or $150 of store credit if you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 from a carrier

Perhaps you would prefer to buy your phone through your carrier, which makes sense. Thankfully, the phones are both available through the three major carriers in the U.S. They have their own sweet deals going for them too.

AT&T

AT&T is offering both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The phones are up for pre-order now, and will be fully on sale starting on August 27. Pricing for the phones on AT&T can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99, or $50.00 per month for 36 months on the AT&T Installment Plan

$1,799.99, or $50.00 per month for 36 months on the AT&T Installment Plan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $1,899.99, or $52.78 per month for 36 months on the AT&T Installment Plan

$1,899.99, or $52.78 per month for 36 months on the AT&T Installment Plan Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $999.99, or $27.78 per month for 36 months on the AT&T Installment Plan

AT&T is also offering some deals on the phones. For starters, if you trade in your old phone, you can get up to a massive $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 when you buy on an eligible unlimited plan. In other words, you could end up getting the Z Flip 3 for free, or the Z Fold 3 for as little as $799.99.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on AT&T | Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The phones are now available for pre-order, and will be on sale in-store starting on August 27. Pricing the phones on T-Mobile can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99, or $50.00 per month for 36 months

$1,799.99, or $50.00 per month for 36 months Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $1,899.99, or $50.00 per month for 36 months with a $100 down payment

$1,899.99, or $50.00 per month for 36 months with a $100 down payment Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $999.99, or $41.67 per month for 24 months

$999.99, or $41.67 per month for 24 months Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB: $1,049.99, or $43.76 per month for 24 months

T-Mobile is also offering some deals on the phones. Notably, if you trade in your old phone on a Magenta Max plan, you could get a Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free, or $1,000 off a Z Fold 3. Or, on any postpaid plan, you can trade-in your old phone and get up to $500 off.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on T-Mobile | Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon is also selling both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both phones are available for pre-order now, and will be available in-store starting on August 27. Pricing for the phones can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99, or $59.99 per month for 30 months, or $74.99 per month for 24 months

$1,799.99, or $59.99 per month for 30 months, or $74.99 per month for 24 months Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: $1,899.99, or $63.33 per month for 30 months, or $79.16 per month for 24 months

$1,899.99, or $63.33 per month for 30 months, or $79.16 per month for 24 months Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: $999.99, or $33.33 per month for 30 months, or $41.66 per month for 24 months

There are a ton of great deals on the phones on Verizon. If you switch to Verizon on an Unlimited plan and trade in your old phone, you can get up to $1,000 off one of the devices. Current customers can get $500 off one of the phones with an eligible trade in on an Unlimited plan. On some select Unlimited plans, if you buy one of the devices, you can get a second Z Flip 3 for free. And, Verizon is offering 25% off cases, screen protectors, and Samsung-brand wireless charging accessories for the phones.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Verizon | Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Verizon