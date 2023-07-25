Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: How to watch and what to expect

On Wednesday, July 26 at 7 a.m. ET, Samsung will host the second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 to unveil a slew of new devices, including new foldable phones. If you’re interested in what Samsung has to offer aside from the flagship Galaxy S smartphone line, you won’t want to miss this event. Below, we will tell you how to watch along live and what to expect.

How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked

As always, Samsung will stream the July Galaxy Unpacked live on its website and on YouTube. We embedded the YouTube stream above, so as long as you’re up early, you can click play at 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET to watch the event live from Seoul, Korea.

We don’t know exactly how long the event will last, but the Galaxy Unpacked in February lasted almost exactly an hour, so we should probably expect a similar length.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

The stars of the show will undoubtedly be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Based on the promos for the event, the Z Flip 5 might be the real focus for Samsung this week, though. Leaks have revealed that Samsung’s newest flip phone will feature a significantly larger cover screen than that of its predecessors — a necessary upgrade to compete with the likes of Motorola’s Razr+. Growing from 1.9 to 3.4 inches is certainly exciting, but rumors suggest that it will still be limited to widgets as opposed to full-featured apps.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung has more competition than ever, with Google’s Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open entering the foldable market. Other than some inevitable upgrades to the specifications (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, better cameras), the Z Fold 5 does not appear to be as big a leap forward as the Z Flip 5, but Samsung might implement a new “dumbbell” hinge to reduce the size of the phone’s infamous crease.

Beyond the new phones, Samsung will also likely announce the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy S9 Tab at the event on Wednesday. We don’t expect major design changes for the tablet lineup, but the Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to revive the physical rotating bezel.

There might be a few surprises as well, but these are the big reveals we expect.