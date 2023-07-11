Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 prices leaked, and you’re not going to like it

Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 sales event is in full swing, but you might want to save some of the money you were going to spend on deals for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5. That is, in case you were looking to buy a new foldable from Samsung this month. The Korean giant will unveil the two devices in a few weeks, and they’re not going to be cheap.

It’s not that I expected the Fold 5 or Flip 5 to be affordable all of a sudden now that Samsung has more competition. I am referring to the official price tag because Samsung will continue to do whatever it takes to lower the Fold 5 and Flip 5 prices for as much as possible. But with increased pressure from Google and a slew of Chinese Android handset vendors, I thought Samsung would try to lower the prices. Or at least keep them unchanged.

If a fresh leak is accurate, it turns out that won’t be the case. Samsung isn’t about to make the new Fold and Flip models more affordable. It’s quite the opposite.

Google unveiled the Pixel Fold a few months ago, and the foldable handset is now available for purchase in select markets. This is the most important competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold since Samsung started making foldables. But Google’s phone still starts at $1,799, which is on par with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung seemed to react to this particular development, the Pixel Fold arrival, by setting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 4 event for July 26th. That’s at least a week earlier than usual for Samsung’s mid-summer Unpacked press conferences.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, international buyers have access to various foldabels from Samsung competitors. Oppo is one such device, with the Find N2 Flip a highlight. More foldables will come out soon, including the OnePlus V Fold, also an Oppo device.

Fold and Flip fans will see an immediate benefit from the increased competition in the industry. The Fold 5 and Flip 5 will get big design changes that feel overdue. The new Fold will have a no-gap hinge, which should make the handset thinner than before. The Flip 5 will come with a large outer display.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨



Check out now FR pricing and some additional specs details for the new foldable phones to come, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, in my last reporthttps://t.co/4sZY6Ucnaj — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) July 10, 2023

But the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 prices are going up slightly, according to a French leaker Dealabs.

Before we look at the purported price tags for France, I’ll remind you that they already contain tax. That’s why the currency conversion will not give us the US price for the new foldabels. Moreover, these are the prices Samsung fans should expect in the European Union.

According to the report, the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 will cost €1,199 ($1,320). That’s €30 ($33) more than the same capacity Flip 4. You’ll spend €1,399 ($1,541) for the 512GB model.

Expect higher price tags for the larger Galaxy Z Fold 5. The 256GB model should cost €1,899 ($2,092), or €100 ($110) more than its predecessor. The 512GB variant will reportedly sell for €2,039 ($2,246), which is €120 ($132) more than the 512GB Fold 4. Finally, the 1TB model wil cost €2,279 ($2,510).

As always, the latest iPhone serves as a good comparison tool for these prices. The base 128GB iPhone 14 starts at €1,019 in France and $829 in the US. The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro costs €1,329 in the region and $999 in the US. Aside from the added VAT for the European prices, I’ll remind you that Apple increased iPhone prices last year in all international markets.

Getting back to Samsung’s upcoming foldables, you can save $50 when registering to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. These savings apply on top of preorder deals, and registration is free without actually requiring a purchase. Check out this link to get started.