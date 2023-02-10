Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is here, but you can’t have it

Samsung presented its Unpacked event at the beginning of February, and it’s already announced a special Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition for its hard-core fans in South Korea. This model has similar specs to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but with a few tweaks.

For example, it has a dedicated booting video with a three-color stripe logo and an M-specific theme screen. This BMW M Edition is named after the BM2 M3 E30 car. This special edition box comes full of BMW-themed accessories, such as a case, a key ring with six interchangeable BMW emblems, and a BMW roundel introduced at the company’s 50th anniversary.

Image source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S2 Ultra BMW M Edition offers a branded battery-powered air compressor, a cup holder, a wireless charger, an analog clock, a photo book, and a poster. With only 1,000 units available, there’s one piece of bad news for US customers: this product is being sold only in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom.

The buyers of this special edition will also get a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea.

Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is basically the newest Note phone. It’s the largest of the three and has a Note design. We’re looking at a built-in S Pen stylus and curved display edges. The top and bottom of the phone are perfectly flat once again, and it features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

With the exclusive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the phone features up to 12GB of RAM. The largest phone got Samsung’s best sensor, a 200-megapixel camera that significantly optimizes low-light photography.

The Ultra also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (120°, f/2.2, 13mm), a 10-megapixel telephoto lens (36°, f/2.4, 69mm, OIS), and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens (11°, f/4.9, 230mm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, 100x space zoom). On the front, there’s a 12-megapixel sensor.