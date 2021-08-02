Samsung fans want the company to cancel its #1 best-selling flagship phone

While there is certainly no shortage of clunky Android smartphones out on the market, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 isn’t one of them. If anything, if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line Android device that can ably compete with Apple’s iPhone, you can’t go wrong with a device from Samsung’s Galaxy S series. That notwithstanding, the passion that many fans have for the Galaxy Note line is seemingly unrivaled.

Samsung’s famed phablet debuted in 2011, and even if you’ve never used the device, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the product. In 2016, Samsung was forced to recall its Galaxy Note 7 after numerous devices caused a series of explosions and fires. Remarkably, though, Samsung managed to move past the PR disaster and the Note line carried on.

Is Samsung discontinuing the Galaxy Note series?

Over the past few months, we’ve seen some conflicting information about the future of Samsung’s phablet. According to some unsubstantiated reports, the Note series is on the way out for good. And while this remains to be seen, we do know that we’re not going to see a Galaxy Note 21 release this year.

Instead, Samsung will be positioning the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to take the Note’s place in its smartphone/phablet lineup.

“Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around,” Samsung president and head of mobile communications Dr. TM Roh said, “we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.”

Fans have started a petition to save the beloved phablet

Fans of Samsung’s phablet line are so passionate that a petition has emerged. The petition, which you can view here on Change.org, takes the bold step of asking Samsung to delay the S22 next year so that it can focus on a next-gen Galaxy Note.

The petition reads in part:

We at SamMobile love the Galaxy Note series as much as everyone else. Galaxy Note smartphones, with the exception of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, have always felt stronger than the Galaxy S series flagships they follow each year in terms of specs and design, and it’s something we are going to miss out on this year. So here’s an idea: If not 2021, how about a new Galaxy Note flagship sometime in the first half of 2022? Maybe Samsung could skip the Galaxy S22 lineup next year and give us a Note instead? Samsung could keep all of its flagship lineups alive by alternating between them, all while keeping all of its fans happy at the same time! So, what are you waiting for? Help us get the message to Samsung…

As of this writing, the petition has already secured more than 12,000 signatures.

So what is the future of Samsung’s phablet? Well, it’s hard to predict anything at this point. That said, we have seen rumblings that the Note might make a reappearance in 2022.

