Rumored 27-inch Apple monitor with miniLED technology delayed again

With the Studio Display, Apple got back into the display market again. After this product was unveiled in 2022, 9to5Mac reported that Apple was working on another display, this time with a higher resolution than the Pro Display XDR.

While it’s still unclear if this upcoming product will replace Apple’s top-tier display, if it is a second-generation, or an in-between product, analyst Ross Young also said last year Apple was working on a new monitor but with miniLED technology.

While 9to5Mac didn’t specify the size of the display Apple was working on – or the panel technology – it could mean that the publication and Ross Young’s information refer to the same product.

Young first believed this display would launch around June 2022, then in October, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023. To MacRumors, the display analyst says that he “has not seen any signs of the display entering mass production,” meaning the product has been delayed once again.

This time, the analyst doesn’t give a new timeframe for when this product could see the light of day. Previously, he said this monitor would feature miniLED technology, ProMotion support with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 27-inch panel.

Since Young has a pretty good score on reports – he revealed the iPhone 13 Pro and high-end MacBook Pro would feature ProMotion, for example – it’s unclear if Apple has abandoned the idea of releasing a new monitor with a 27-inch sizer and miniLED technology.

A couple of months ago, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple was working on the successor of the 2019 Pro Display XDR, but also several new external monitors:

Apple is working on multiple new external monitors as well, including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019.

According to him, those new monitors would include Apple silicon as it “helps the screens rely less on resources from the attached computer.”

BGR will report once we learn more about Apple’s plans for new monitor models.