RockMax’s AirPods skins are the coolest accessory I found at IFA 2023

IFA 2023 has officially kicked off. While there are a ton of booths to visit and technologies to discover, one of the most exciting brands I found was RockMax. The company offers Apple device customization by way of adding stickers to your wireless earbuds, AirTag, and iPhone models.

The brand launched half a year ago, and what makes it unique is how you can customize your Apple devices. For AirPods Pro customization, for example, there are eight categories to choose from: Glow Series (which glows in the dark), Holographic Series, Gold Series, Butterfly Patterns, Fashion Patterns, Pets and Tattoos, Skull & Emoji Patterns, and Sports & Flag Patterns.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While Apple lets you engrave your devices, RockMax offers a more interesting strategy since users can remove the stickers whenever they want or opt for new ones. With hundreds of options, I genuinely think this is the perfect product idea for those who like customizing their devices but know they can still return to their regular look.

RockMax’s website focuses on AirPods customization, but the brand also showed other customizations for AirTag and iPhone models at its IFA booth. The patterns and options are the same, but still, they look very unique in each device.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Users can even reach the brand on its website if they want a unique pattern to fashion their AirPods, AirTag, or iPhone models. They told BGR that they are always updating their website with more options.

You can choose between customizing only your AirPods or the wireless earbuds with the cases. Prices range from $11 to $22, including cleaning and installation kits for better precision. In addition, RockMax ships globally, so you can get your hands on these stickers from anywhere in the world.

If you are looking for the latest rumors of when Apple is releasing new wireless earbuds, you can check our guide below – and, yes, the Cupertino firm is about to release an update to AirPods Pro 2, but it’s only a new USB-C case and not a whole new wireless earbuds model.