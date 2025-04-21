Researchers invented RAM that’s 10,000x faster than what we have now

A team at Fudan University has just unveiled a stunning advancement in memory technology. The new tech is an experimental storage device that could redefine what we expect from our hardware. Known as PoX, this next-generation RAM can write data in just 400 picoseconds.

For a bit more context, that’s about 25 billion operations per second, making it 10,000 times faster than the flash memory in your average laptop. Traditional RAM types like DRAM and SRAM are fast, but they also lose data as soon as the power cuts out. Flash memory, on the other hand, is great at keeping data without electricity. However, it’s too slow for modern AI and data-intensive applications.

That’s where PoX changes the game. This next-generation RAM utilizes two-dimensional graphene instead of traditional silicon.

Graphene’s super-efficient, ballistic charge transport enables something called “super-injection,” which floods the memory cell with charge far faster than before. The research team, led by Professor Zhou Peng, also used AI to fine-tune the design process, pushing the performance to its theoretical limit. They’ve published a report on their findings in the journal Nature.

What makes PoX truly disruptive is its non-volatile nature. It remembers data without needing power, which could slash energy consumption in everything from AI servers to smartphones. That means a new class of instant-on devices and AI chips without bulky, energy-hungry SRAM caches.

The team hasn’t released long-term performance data yet, like endurance or mass-production feasibility, but the potential is enormous, even compared to recently revealed RAM changes. If PoX can scale, this next-generation RAM could shake up everything from consumer tech to military systems.

The only question left to ask is how long it will take for this massive upgrade to reach our real-life machines. Until then, it’ll remain a lab-only development that’s exciting but ultimately unproven in the context of everyday use.