Researchers found a common sleeping pill that may help prevent Alzheimer’s

What if a pill meant to help you sleep could also protect your brain from one of the most devastating diseases of our time? A new study suggests that a popular insomnia drug might act as an unexpected Alzheimer’s preventative, offering fresh hope in the long and difficult fight against memory loss and cognitive decline.

Scientists have long believed that poor sleep is linked to higher Alzheimer’s risk. Disrupted sleep often appears years before symptoms like forgetfulness or confusion, and researchers believe that’s no coincidence. Deep, high-quality sleep is when the brain gets a chance to clear out waste, including harmful proteins like amyloid-beta and tau that build up in Alzheimer’s patients.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have taken that connection one step further. In a 2023 study, they found that the sleeping pill suvorexant (commonly prescribed for insomnia) may help reduce the levels of those same proteins, even after just two nights of use.

Good sleep is still one of the most effective ways to combat cognitive decline. Image source: Gorodenkoff/Adobe

In the experiment, 38 healthy middle-aged adults were given a dose of suvorexant or a placebo. Those who took the drug saw a 10 to 20 percent drop in amyloid-beta levels in their brain fluid as well as a temporary dip in tau proteins. These results are early but promising and suggest that improving sleep may offer more than just rest; it could act as an unexpected preventative for Alzheimer’s.

However, the researchers were careful not to overstate the findings. The drop in protein levels was short-lived, and long-term use of sleeping pills can come with side effects like dependence and shallower sleep. Plus, there’s still debate in the scientific community about whether lowering amyloid is the key to stopping Alzheimer’s at all.

We still don’t know the root cause of Alzheimer’s, which is slowing down any chance of finding a cure. Still, the takeaway is compelling. Better sleep might help defend the brain. And while it’s too soon to recommend sleeping pills as a cure or preventative treatment, the results underscore how crucial sleep is for brain health.

Until more research is done, experts suggest focusing on natural sleep strategies like consistent bedtimes, limiting screen time before bed, and treating sleep apnea. At least we can count on AI to help diagnose Alzheimer’s more easily while we continue searching for a cure.