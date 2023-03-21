Report shows people prefer iPhone Plus over iPhone mini models

Apple has been unlucky with at least one of the regular iPhone models it’s been selling over the past years. While a small but louder audience claimed for an iPhone mini for years, people didn’t buy it when Apple finally delivered one with the iPhone 12 mini. Then, with its next iteration, which promised better battery life, it was still insufficient to convince customers.

After two years of sales failure, Apple decided to bet in the opposite direction with the iPhone 14 Plus. While this model also disappointed – but for different reasons – a report shows that even so, people prefer a Plus version rather than a mini model.

According to the latest DSCC report (via PhoneArena), the iPhone 14 lineup is more popular than its predecessor, with a 2% YoY increase. More than the iPhone mini failure, the paper shows how well the Pro iPhone models have been performing.

The regular model sold 36% less than the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sold 22% and 23% more. That said, it’s important to highlight that the iPhone 14 Plus is up by 59% when compared to the iPhone 13 mini.

DSCC shows these numbers based on panel shipments. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 36% share, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 28% share, followed by the iPhone 14 with a 25% share, and the iPhone 14 Plus with an 11% share.

With the upcoming iPhone 15 series, it seems the Plus model will see even better days. With the A16 Bionic chip, Apple will switch to a USB-C port, bring the Dynamic Island to the regular models, and add a 48MP main sensor. In addition, the price difference between the Plus and Pro models will increase, meaning people will see more value in upgrading to the iPhone 15 Plus rather than just spending a bit more to get the premium features of the Pro model.