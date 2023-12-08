Report claims Apple is making a major change to iPad production in 2024

Early this week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to release a few iPad models by the beginning of 2024. These releases include new Pro and Air variations available in two different sizes.

While these launches could happen in February or March, Apple plans a major change to iPad production in 2024. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple is allocating product development resources for the iPad to Vietnam to create another manufacturing hub outside of China.

Apple is reportedly working alongside China’s key iPad assembler, BYD, to move new product introduction resources to Vietnam. Nikkei explains that Apple is “collaborating with suppliers on the design and development of new products to ensure the blueprints are doable.”

That said, by February of next year, BYD and Apple will start engineering verification for test production of an iPad model to be released in the second half of the year. Since Air and Pro models are expected in early 2024, Apple could manufacture an entry-level model or a new mini variation in Vietnam.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Nikkei notes that BYD started assembling iPads in Vietnam in 2022, but shifting NPI resources to the country won’t mean Apple plans to develop all its tablets there. As a matter of fact, BYD focuses on entry-level models.

The last time Apple updated a basic iPad was by the end of 2022. It added an iPad Air-like design, fun colors, USB-C support, a new front-facing camera, and the A14 Bionic chip. Apple will likely update its colors for next year’s model and add an improved chip. The company could improve the display by giving it a few more technologies, but we haven’t heard anything about it.

Regarding the iPad mini, we also expect Cupertino to give this tablet a spec bump and, eventually, fix the jelly scrolling issue on its display.

BGR will keep reporting on the latest iPad news as we learn more about them.