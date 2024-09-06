Reolink shines at IFA 2024 with major rebranding and groundbreaking new products

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Reolink is one of the hottest brands in the smart home security market, and things are about to get even hotter. The company has a big presence at IFA Berlin 2024, one of the world’s largest and most important consumer electronics shows.

At the show, Reolink is unveiling an exciting rebrand as well as several groundbreaking new products. People in attendance at IFA this year can visit Reolink at Hall 1.2, Booth 308, from September 6-10. For everyone else, we’ll tell you all about the company’s big announcements at this year’s show.

BGR readers know that I’m a big fan of Reolink. Reolink battery cameras beat other brands in my book, and I couldn’t be happier that I switched. Plus, as you’ve read in my Reolink PoE camera system review, I’ve been all-in on the company’s PoE cameras since 2022. Of course, Reolink has been a market leader for much longer than that.

Reolink is rebranding

Reolink has been making innovative smart security solutions for 15 years now. More recently, the company has become a clear leader in the space. Reolink says it has seen compound annual growth of 86.6% over the past six years, which is remarkable. Now, the company is marking the occasion at IFA 2024 with a major rebrand and several exciting new product launches.

“It is much more than just changing the logo, color, and typeface. It’s about ensuring that more people understand our beliefs, core values, and how they can support you and your family for a better life,” said Reolink’s marketing manager, Fabrice Klohoun. “And that’s why we bring to life our latest product, the Altas PT Ultra. The industry-leading 4K UHD continuous recording battery camera perfectly embodies Reolink’s new brand promise ‘Be Prepared, Be Ahead’ and showcases our latest technology breakthrough.”

Reolink’s new branding can already be seen on the company’s website and across its social media profiles.

I think “Be Prepared, Be Ahead” is a terrific new motto for Reolink. Smart home security systems are all about preparedness, after all. Plus, Reolink’s security cameras are always ahead of the pack, as evidenced by the new launches that the company has lined up for IFA 2024.

New product launches: Atlas PT Ultra and more

In addition to its big rebranding campaign, Reolink is showing off four exciting new products this year at IFA 2024. All of them are impressive and innovative, but the new Atlas PT Ultra is clearly the star of the show.

Atlas PT Ultra

Image source: Reolink

Pictured above, the Reolink Atlas PT Ultra is the company’s latest and greatest flagship battery camera. This new model raises the bar in the industry with class-leading features like 4K UHD continuous recording, ColorX night vision, and a massive 20,000 mAh battery.

It’s obviously unheard of to have a battery-powered security camera that offers continuous recording. Battery size is a limitation because constant recording is a big drain on power. Since the Atlas PT Ultra has a huge 20,000 mAh battery, it’s the first camera in the home security industry that supports continuous recording on battery power. With this model, you can continuously record 12 hours per day for up to eight days before needing to recharge.

If you don’t want continuous recording, then the battery life on this new model is truly jaw-dropping. With a regular motion event-based recording schedule, the Reolink Atlas PT Ultra delivers mind-blowing battery life of up to 16 months per charge!

The Altas PT Ultra is also the first battery camera in the home security industry to support pre-recording. Thanks to Reolink’s next-generation System-on-Chip (SoC), the camera can capture 10 seconds of footage before a motion event actually happens. The camera constantly caches video recordings, but it only saves them permanently if a PIR motion sensor event is triggered. That means you never have to deal with missing important footage at the beginning of a motion event, like you do with other battery cameras.

Other noteworthy features on the new Reolink Atlas PT Ultra include panning, tilt, motion auto-tracking, IP65 weatherproofing, and ColorX night vision, which is the best color night vision technology in the industry. The 360° Blindspot-free View is particularly significant because it’s a feature that’s typically only found on PoE cameras, not battery cameras. The Atlas PT Ultra has 355° pan and 90° tilt capabilities, so you’ll never have to worry about blind spots.

Here’s a full rundown of this new model’s key features:

4K UHD Continuous Recording

Day and Night Color Vision

All-angle Pan and Tilt

360° Blindspot-free View

Enhanced Smart Detection with Auto-Tracking

All Recordings Stored Locally & Securely with No Subscription Fees

Real-time Monitoring and Instant Access

Easy Installation Everywhere

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Network

24-Hour Operation in Just 10 Mins of Solar Panel Charging

The Reolink Atlas PT Ultra will be available in North America, Europe, and Australia beginning September 25.

Home Hub Pro and Argus 4 Pro

Image source: Reolink

In addition to the flagship Atlas PT Ultra, Reolink also has three other new products that are being showcased at IFA 2024.

Reolink’s Home Hub Pro is a higher-end version of the original Home Hub. It supports up to 24 Reolink cameras instead of eight, and it comes with a built-in 2TB hard drive. This new model also supports Wi-Fi 6, and it carries no subscription or monthly fees. You can learn more about the Home Hub Pro on Relink’s site.

Also on display at IFA Berlin 2024 is the Argus 4 Pro, which is already available for purchase. This class-leading camera is a rarity in that it’s a battery-powered 4K security camera with dual lenses that provide an eye-popping 180-degree field of view.

You can learn more about all these new products — as well as Reolink’s other IFA 2024 plans and its big rebranding campaign — on the Reolink website.