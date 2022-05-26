PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X coming in 2023, according to TCL

Sony launched the PS5 in November 2020, but it’s still unable to keep up with demand. Every PS5 restock sells out as gamers desperately try to get their hands on the most powerful PlayStation available. That’s a great problem to have but also one that Sony is looking to solve. That’s why it’s surprising to see the PS5 Pro release window appear in a recent product roadmap that doesn’t even come from Sony.

TCL mentioned the unreleased PS5 model during a presentation focused on its TVs. The inclusion of gaming consoles is understandable. Moreover, the same presentation also listed the next-gen Xbox Series X/S that Microsoft might release alongside Sony’s PS5 Pro.

Any TV maker has a direct interest in gaming consoles. They want their newest TVs to make the most of the latest gaming hardware. Therefore, TCL’s mention of the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox models shouldn’t be surprising. The company is simply preparing for the future of entertainment, which will undoubtedly include better gaming hardware.

But that doesn’t mean TCL is actually aware of the PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X release dates. What TCL did during a recent 2022 product presentation was to offer a roadmap for the future of gaming, as seen below. We’re likely looking at estimates here, albeit informed ones.

TCL believes Sony will release the PS5 Pro in 2023 or 2024. The same goes for Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X/S models. These devices will be part of the so-called “Gen 9.5” game consoles, as seen below.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.



What will the next-gen consoles have to offer?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X already deliver a massive performance boost over their predecessors. They feature top-of-the-line hardware that enables features like fast boot times, instant load, and ray tracing. It’s not just the custom CPU and GPI processors powering the PS5 and Series X that make it possible. The fast SSDs are also responsible for the massive performance bump.

Moreover, to make the most of these consoles, you’ll need brand new TV sets capable of supporting HDMI 2.1 (Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode) and 4K 120Hz refresh rates.

But technology will continue to advance. And TCL is looking to anticipate the needs of the PS5 Pro and next-gen Xbox. That way, when these consoles ultimately release in stores, TCL will have TVs that can support the new features.

TCL estimates that the PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X will support 2160p/8K resolution, 60-120 fps gameplay. Furthermore, the new consoles might run on GPUs similar to the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT. Again, TCL can’t know for certain what Sony and Microsoft plan to do with their console hardware. But if TCL is looking at this sort of specs, it’s likely that Sony and Microsoft have the same expectations for the near-term future of PS5 and Microsoft.

Will Sony make a PS5 Pro?

While TCL can only make educated guesses about the PS5 Pro release window, it’s very likely that Sony is considering such a device already. Sony’s Executive Vice President of Hardware Engineering and Operation Masayasu Ito addressed the PS5 Pro back in December 2019, practically confirming that Sony simply has to make a PS5 Pro halfway through the product’s life cycle. Here’s that statement again:

Indeed, in the past, the cycle for a new platform was 7 to 10 years, but in view of the very rapid development and evolution of technology, it’s really a six to seven-year platform cycle. Then we cannot fully catch up with the rapid development of the technology, therefore our thinking is that as far as a platform is concerned for the PS5, it’s a cycle of maybe six to seven years. But doing that, a platform lifecycle, we should be able to change the hardware itself and try to incorporate advancements in technology. That was the thinking behind it, and the test case of that thinking was the PS4 Pro that launched in the midway of the PS4 launch cycle.

