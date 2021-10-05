Walmart and Target will have more PS5 stock, but there’s a huge catch

Last year, things didn’t go as smoothly as Sony released the PlayStation 5 console. This wasn’t the launch that Sony envisioned for its biggest console launch since the PS4. It all happened during a massive pandemic. The pandemic made any in-store launch events practically impossible, no matter what the product was. And the PS5 is no different.

We are still waiting to see when PS5 stock will come back in. It’s been nearly a year and the uber-popular console is still hard to find. Whether you want to head out to your nearest Walmart, Target, Gamestop, or just search for it on Amazon. It’s smart to take a look before the holiday shopping season is here. But, as it almost is here, you should be thinking about this if you want to get a PS5.

Where can I find PS5 stock near me?

Walmart confirmed that more PS5 stock is coming, but you may have the best luck online. PS5 stock will be available at certain points throughout the next few months at Walmart. You’ll have to keep checking Walmart’s online store.

There’s no telling how much stock Walmart will have on hand, so you’ll have to order quickly. You might not have time to choose what model to get. You should also look at Amazon. There are options for PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that does not take physical discs. But you can also get a PlayStation 5 that does take physical discs. Some of the best games on PS5 are coming out this holiday season. It might be a good idea to open all the separate product pages in a browser to maximize your chances.

More options to look at

Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo are just a few of the places you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled at. You can visit the physical stores in hopes of nabbing one. You can also keep refreshing their websites. Available in both the physical or the digital editions of the PlayStation 5, you’ll have your pick. Finding the one that you want will make this holiday season a lot more enjoyable.

There is hope that you won’t have to search that long, as Sony is supposed to be filling in PS5 stock as the months roll on. But with more games coming out right before the holiday rush, you’ll find solid options. Once Call of Duty: Vanguard is released on November 5, 2021, there will be a big push for that. So you can keep your eyes peeled for more deals that may be surprising.

Other PS5 deals to look at

Whether you want the best games or the sweetest accessories, you can upgrade your PS5 console. Of course, that assumes that you’re able to get it. Remember to stick to the keys of finding one and keep checking at various locations. Gamestop is another option.

For a charger that will cool down your console, you should opt for the one from QEGMO. If you hurry, it is down to just $24.99 when you clip a coupon at Amazon. If you just want a stand for your controller that will take up less space, the OIVO controller station is also discounted at the moment. It is only $20.90 with a coupon.

Headsets like the ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset are comfortable and get you in the game. A carrying case from Frusde keeps all of your PlayStation equipment together. It is 5% off today as well. Finally, a DualSense controller is in stock for the moment. Snag it while you can. It is the best kind of controller to use with your PS5 and you can conquer more battles with it.

