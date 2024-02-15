Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series as early as it could this year to put plenty of distance between its newest flagship and the avalanche of new handsets coming out of MWC 2024. An earlier-than-usual Galaxy S24 launch also helped Samsung close the gap with Apple’s iPhone 15 series and hopefully make up for lost sales. The smartphone market, dominated by the iPhone last year like never before, might be recovering.

If you’re eying a new Android phone yourself but don’t necessarily want a Galaxy S device, you should just wait a few weeks to see all the latest handsets that debut at MWC. It’s not like they’re well-kept secrets, as they either leaked or appeared in teasers from their various vendors. I’m talking about the Nothing Phone 2a, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Honor Magic 6 Pro.

But you don’t have to wait that long to get an idea of how much they’ll cost when they hit stores in the coming weeks. Prices just leaked for the European market, and there’s some good news to be found.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Android phone to beat right now. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

We’re looking at two flagship handsets from China that will surely go up against the Galaxy S24 phones when it comes to performance, design quality, and cameras. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Xiaomi and Honor phones also come with built-in AI features like the Samsung phone.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2a will be a mid-ranger, but it comes from a company that has been growing its cult-like following in the past couple of years. And Nothing just teased that it wants to make the best mid-ranger on the market and sell it for a better price than the first model.

Before we look at the price leaks, I’ll remind you how prices work in Europe. They already include VAT. It’s not just smartphones but any product sold in the EU. Therefore, a conversion to dollars isn’t enough to give us the US price.

To put things in perspective, the 12GB/512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra costs €1,589 ($1,706) in France. The US price for the same model is $1,419.99. I picked this specific model since that’s the configuration Xiaomi and Honor might use for their upcoming flagships, as you’ll see below.

Also, I’ll point out the other big caveat. Only the Nothing phone will launch in the US of the three handsets. As powerful and exciting as the Xiaomi 14 Ulra and Honor Magic 6 Pro might be, you’ll have to pick them up from international markets.

Nothing Phone 2a

Launched last year, the Nothing Phone 2 was the company’s first flagship handset. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

French website Dealabs claims they know the pricing structure for the Nothing Phone 2a.

According to their sources, the 8GB/128GB version will cost €349 ($375). The 12GB/256GB model will be slightly more expensive at €399 ($429). Assuming they’re genuine, these are very competitive prices. Nothing could put significant pressure on devices like the Google Pixel 7a and 8a and the Samsung Galaxy A55. The last two are yet to be released, but they’re supposed to be two of this year’s best Android mid-rangers.

Nothing will unveil the Phone 2a on March 5th, a few days after MWC.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 series, unveiled in China in late October 2023. Image source: Xiaomi

The same site has prices and configurations for two of the Xiaomi 14 series models that will be available in Europe later this Spring.

Xiaomi should unveil the international versions of the Xiaomi 14 at MWC after launching it in China. Interestingly, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro in China. Global markets will reportedly get the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Deallabs offers prices for both of them. The Xiaomi 14, available in green, black, and white, will pack 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone will cost €1,099 ($1,180) in the region, or €100 ($107) more expensive than before.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will feature the same 512GB storage option but pack 16GB of RAM. Available in black and white, the Ultra should cost €1,499 ($1,610) or about as much as its predecessor.

Since I mentioned the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I’ll remind you that Samsung’s best 2024 phone costs $100 more than last year’s Ultra. The other two Galaxy S24 phones have the same pricing structure as their predecessors.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor’s Magic 5 Pro is the predecessor of the upcoming Magic 6 Pro. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Like Nothing, Honor has also started teasing its Magic 6 Pro before the MWC reveal. And like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the Magic 6 Pro will be a direct Galaxy S24 Ultra rival.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro price leak comes from the same French blog. Dealabs says the handset will feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, like the base Xiaomi 14 model. It’ll be available in black and green in France.

The price will be €1,299.90 ($1,396) in France and the entire European Union if the report is accurate.