Pixel 8 price hike seems certain thanks to a more believable leak

A leak said a few days ago that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro prices are going up this year, which wouldn’t be surprising. Apple is also expected to raise the prices of at least two iPhone 15 models in the US after years of using the same price points for new iPhone generations. But the leaked Pixel 8 prices from a few days ago didn’t sound quite right. They seemed more like placeholder prices from a European retailer than an actual leak.

Now, we have a new price leak from France that offers more believable price points for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that will be sold in the European Union. You’ll still hate the price hikes, but we’re looking at figures that make more sense than before.

The Pixel 7 sold for €649 in the EU at launch, while the cheapest Pixel 7 Pro cost €899 last year. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 started at €1,019, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max cost €1,329. That’s all you need to know about European prices. Tax is factored in already, so there’s no point in converting those figures to US dollars. We’d get higher price points than what Google and Apple charged in the US last year.

Suffice it to say that the Pixel 7 was more affordable than the iPhone 14 last year. That’s been the case for a few years, with Google trying to undercut Apple.

I’ll also point out that the previous Pixel 8 price leak said the 128GB Pixel 8 would cost €874.25, which is more than €200 higher than its predecessor. The base Pixel 8 Pro would start at €1,235.72, according to the leak.

French website Dealabs found what might be actual Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro prices for Europe. 9to5Google says the French blog has had a fairly good track record as of late.

Back panel of a Google Pixel 7 Pro. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Here are the price points that Dealabs listed for the two upcoming phones:

Google Pixel 8:

128GB: €799

256GB: €859

Google Pixel 8 Pro:

128GB: €1,099

256GB: €1,159

512GB: €1,299

If accurate, we’re looking at a €150 price hike for the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 8 Pro would be €200 more expensive. That might sound annoying, but remember that even the price points above are still better than Europe’s current iPhone 14 pricing structure. Therefore, regardless of market, Pixel 8 models should be more affordable than the iPhone 15 versions.

As for US Pixel 8 pricing, I wouldn’t be surprised to see price hikes of between $100 and $150 for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Again, this isn’t a direct conversion from Euros, as the leaked EU prices include taxes.

To put things in perspective, the Pixel 7 started at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro cost $899 at launch. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 starts at $799 in the US ($829 without carrier offers), and the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999.

Google will unveil the Pixel 8 series on October 4th, with the new handsets hitting stores soon after that.