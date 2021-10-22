Pixel 6 preorder mistake now fixed by Google in this support document

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both available for preorder from Google, although some variants also happen to be sold out. That’s hardly a surprise because the $599 Pixel 6 is the Android phone to beat right now. Google seems to have finally figured out how to make a great iPhone alternative. And there’s massive interest in the new handsets. Hopefully, Google has also improved its manufacturing efforts and will have enough Pixel 6 units to go around. But if you did get your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro preorder in, you should know that Google has fixed the Pixel 6 preorder deal mistake you might have made during checkout.

That’s to say that yes, you’ll get your free Pixel Buds A-Series with your Pixel 6.

Last-minute Pixel 6 leaks said that some retailers would include the $99 Pixel Buds A earphones for free with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro during preorders. It turns out that Google offered the same deal, which is a great promo to take advantage of. You get to save $100 on your Pixel 6 purchase, which you can use towards bumping up storage.

But not all buyers who preordered one of the two new Pixels were careful enough to add the Pixel Buds A to the cart. And that’s the Pixel 6 preorder deal error that Google is fixing.

Pixel 6 preorder deal: Free Pixel Buds A-Series earphones

Google has a support document that details the status of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro preorders. That’s where it included the following paragraph for buyers who forgot to add the earphones to their orders:

US/CA only: If you’re eligible for the Pixel Buds A-Series promotion but forgot to add Pixel Buds A-Series to your phone order, don’t worry. We’ll send an email by November 3rd with next steps on how to redeem the offer.

Separately, a prompt in the shopping cart now pops up. It instructs buyers to add the Pixel Buds A-Series earphones to the cart to take advantage of the offer. That way, it’ll be almost impossible to make the same Pixel 6 preorder deal mistake others have made.

It’s unclear how long the deal will last. Preorders will end by October 28th, when the Pixel 6 phones hit stores. You can still preorder an unlocked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now to take advantage of the offer. But there’s no guarantee that you’ll get them on launch day. On the other hand, it’s likely that Google will offer additional Pixel 6 deals in time for the holidays. Black Friday deals usually include discounts on the latest Pixel phones, or new bundle delas.

The same support document mentions the strong demand for the two phones, advising “longer-than-expected delivery dates” for some preorders.

Google also tells buyers interested in Pixel 6 preorders that there’s a waitlist where they can register for notifications. They can use the waitlist if the device of their choice is out of stock.

While you wait for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 preorder to ship, check out our hands-on experience with Google’s new phones.