Photomator finally lets me protect my original images with this new feature

With Photomator 3.3 now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, the Pixelmator Team is adding watermarking to its newest photo editor app. This new function lets you easily protect your creative work from being used without permission by applying custom watermarks to your photos.

The developers explain that when exporting photos, you can add watermarks as standalone text or images or tile them repeatedly throughout the entire photo for an added layer of security.

The team behind Pixelmator also says that watermarks can be “incredibly useful for building your personal brand. Adding custom signatures or logos to photos helps people recognize and find more of your work easily, which is especially great if you’re just starting out your photography career.”

Here’s how to take advantage of Photomator’s new watermarking feature:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Watermark Presets and Batch Editing: Photomator offers six ready-made watermark presets that you can quickly apply to photos by replacing placeholder text or images. It’s possible to use custom watermarks and add them all at once in an album.

Advanced Watermark Customization: By using anchor points and the Offset slider, users can move watermarks around and position them on a photo. They can also play around with the watermark’s size and opacity, add a shadow, tile, and more. For text-based watermarks, users can change their color, pick a font, and make the text bold or italic.

Photomator for Mac tests File Browser feature

Besides this watermarking announcement, Photomator now lets Mac users test the File Browser feature. According to the developers, file browser offers incredible new features such as seamless edit syncing with original files, the ability to edit photos from external drives, and import folders by simply dragging and dropping them into Photomator.

Photomator is available to download for free from the App Store but requires a subscription to unlock more than ten edits. Existing Pixelmator Pro owners can also get a better deal when subscribing to this new app.