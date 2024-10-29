Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

Peacock unveils an expansion of its 2024 Election Night plans

By
Published Oct 29th, 2024 6:59PM EDT
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Four years ago, I hadn’t yet joined the ranks of the cord-cutters, still clinging to my cable subscription as if I was one of the last holdouts on some remote unconquered island that, even though the war was over, still refused to surrender. A few trips around the sun later, and here I am: Subscribed to a zillion streamers, and having now figured out how I’ll keep up with all the action on Election Night by deciding that I can stay glued to NBC’s Peacock app — which has just announced an expansion of its plans for the big night.

Major events like a presidential election are one of the few, and perhaps only, remaining occasions when you might find yourself missing the convenience of live TV, when you can hop from channel to channel to sample the coverage from overpaid and over-coiffed talking heads — and, if you’re so inclined, also let yourself be drawn in by props like CNN’s Magic Wall and the myriad red-and-white speckled maps that chart the progress of the race.

In terms of Peacock, it’s expanding its popular “Multiview” experience from the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage to Election Night — the first time this will be available outside of sports content (which probably says something about the horserace nature of politics, but that’s neither here nor there). Drawing on NBC News coverage, Peacock’s election Multiview will present viewers with a curated three-view experience built around breaking news, data analysis and real-time results.

Figuring out how to watch live during a big moment like this is always a little tricky if you’re all-in on streaming, so I should also point out: The Multiview experience on Peacock will be available starting at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 5 and will run until approximately 2 a.m. ET on Nov. 6. Multiview will be available across smart TVs, streaming devices, web browsers and tablets, and Peacock says that the Multiview experience will include:

  • NBC News NOW: Breaking news and real-time election coverage from the NBC News team, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie
  • Kornacki Cam: Analysis from NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki, who’ll be posted up at the big board offering commentary about the latest results and exit polls
  • Election Results and Balance of Power Map: Projected Electoral College results and other key results from the NBC News Decision Desk.

Peacock, I should add, isn’t the only streaming option offering Election Night coverage. If you’re one of the seven people right now who aren’t peeved that Jeff Bezos declined to let his Washington Post endorse Kamala Harris, you can always check out Prime Video’s newly announced offering, “Election Night Live With Brian Williams.” All the details can be found here.

Don’t Miss: Did YouTube suppress the Joe Rogan Trump interview? Here’s YouTube’s response

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News