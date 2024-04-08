We finally know when Apple will launch its new OLED iPad Pro models

We’ve been talking about the OLED iPad Pro’s launch for a few months now, as Apple seemingly delayed the release date for its first 2024 tablets. During this initial tablet push, the company will launch two iPad Pro models and two iPad Air 6 variants. A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman gives us a better estimate than ever.

The launch is supposedly set for the week of May 6th, following a set of display-related production issues for the OLED iPad Pro.

Gurman said as much in his newest Power On newsletter. He previously offered late March / early April estimates for the new iPad Pro and Air models before giving us the bad news that the launch had shifted towards May.

The Apple insider says 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the iPad. The upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air launch will also bring a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil. This will make the launch one of the biggest iPad updates in a single day, per Gurman.

Still, we’re not getting a launch event. As a reminder, the M3 MacBook Airs were unveiled via traditional press releases. The laptops went on sale quickly after that, shipping to consumers in early March.

Gurman said Apple is eyeing the May 6th week for the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air. Apple retail stores are apparently preparing to receive marketing materials for that week. This indicates a launch is imminent.

The 5th-gen iPad Air that Apple launched in March 2022. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The reporter also noted that screen production issues caused the launch delay. The “complex” iPad screens are supposedly behind the one-month delay from the initial March release plans. We’ve heard from Korea recently that the OLED iPad Pro screen is more difficult to manufacture. The implication was that Apple had to delay the launch.

However, it’s not technically a delay as Apple never announced plans to launch the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Gurman also reminded us of something we’ve been expecting: The OLED iPad Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors. It’s the switch to OLED panels that will make these tablets pricier. Several reports hinted that in the past few weeks. But Gurman doesn’t offer an actual starting price for either of the upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pros.

I explained before that price will be a key factor as I am considering getting an OLED iPad Pro. But since the iPad Pro can’t really replace my MacBook, I can’t justify a steep increase in price, no matter how good that OLED screen is.

The base iPad Air 6 model could be a more cost-effective way to get a powerful tablet. There’s also the prospect of getting one of the tablets that aren’t launching in early May.

Following the release of this first wave of iPads, Apple will update the base tablet and the iPad mini. Those refreshes will come before the end of the year at the earliest, bringing more muted upgrades. The 11th-gen iPad will be a cost-reduced version of the iPad 10. The iPad mini 7 will deliver a processor upgrade over the previous model.