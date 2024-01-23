Nvidia RTX Remix beta will let you remaster your favorite old games

What if you could remaster some of your favorite old games and give them the RTX treatment? Well, with the Nvidia RTX Remix beta, you might just be able to. The beta, which is built on Nvidia Omniverse, will allow modders to remaster some classic games with full ray tracing, DLSS, and Nvidia Reflex support.

It’s a nifty idea, and one that we’re already seeing at work in a Half-Life remaster. The system was also used to create Portal’s free ray-tracing update, which dropped in December of last year. But the company hasn’t stopped there. On top of releasing new Super GPUs, it also dropped this new system to remaster games with RTX.

And part of what makes the Nvidia RTX Remix beta so intriguing is that it’s freely available for modders to start using. Not only that, but it doesn’t seem to work with all the games that were released before. Nvidia notes that games made on DirectX 8 and 9 will work best with it, and mostly those with “fixed function pipelines.”

Unfortunately, using the system isn’t as easy as just installing it and running it on your game. It does require some modding work, which means you’ll need some experience with that kind of thing before you can really dig into and start remastering your favorite old games.

But, considering how big the modding scene already is, it’s not exactly unlikely that some of the most popular older games on DirectX 8 and 9 will see remasters being released now that the Nvidia RTX Remix beta is live and freely available to folks.

As for a full list of the games that will support it, one has been published on modDB’s website, so you can take a gander and see if any of the titles on there interest you enough to try it out yourself.

As for the system itself, you can see it in action by watching the video I’ve embedded above. I can already think of a few games I’d love to see get the RTX treatment.